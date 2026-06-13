Ask Gulf News: Can a construction company be held liable for injuries caused by its worker's actions on the job?

According to the Court of Cassation ruling - Dubai dated 02-09-2025 In Cassation No. 2025/35 Administrative Cassation “ the employer's liability arises when the employee commits an error while performing their duties, or when the job is the direct cause of the error, or necessary to enable the employee to commit it, or when the employee exploits their position or it assists them in committing the unlawful act, or provides them with an opportunity to commit it. In these cases, the injured party has direct recourse against the employer, without needing to examine whether the latter committed an error or not. This liability arises only when a relationship of subordination exists between the employer and the employee, and when the employee commits an error during or because of the performance of their duties, resulting in harm. The employer has the right to seek recourse, against his employee who caused the harm, for any compensation paid to the injured party."