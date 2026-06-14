Ask Gulf News: Who sets Share prices in a Dubai family company dispute?

According to Article (4) of the Resolution No. (14) of 2023 Forming the Tribunal for Settlement of the Disputes of Family Companies and Family Property in the Emirate of Dubai (the Tribunal will have jurisdiction to consider and determine all the Disputes arising from Family Property Contracts, or arising amongst the shareholders of Family Companies or between these shareholders and family members, where the CASD fails to settle the same amicably. In particular, the Tribunal will have the jurisdiction to: 1. consider and determine all matters related to the termination of Family Property Contracts; or the dissolution of Family Companies, or striking them off the register created in accordance with the Family Companies Law;