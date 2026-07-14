Corporate clients can send real-time USD payments to J.P. Morgan beneficiaries
Dubai: Emirates NBD has launched real-time cross-border US dollar payments for corporate and institutional clients through the Partior blockchain network, cutting settlement times and giving businesses greater visibility over transactions.
The Dubai-based banking group is the first financial institution in the region to process live cross-border payments using Partior’s multi-currency blockchain clearing and settlement infrastructure.
Clients can currently use the service to make real-time USD payments when the beneficiary holds an account with J.P. Morgan. The global bank acted as both the settlement bank and beneficiary bank during the first successful live transaction.
The service is expected to support businesses managing international payments and treasury operations by reducing processing delays and providing clearer information on the status of transactions.
Traditional cross-border payments can pass through several banks before reaching the beneficiary, which can increase settlement times and make it harder for companies to track funds.
Emirates NBD said the Partior connection allows eligible USD transactions to be cleared and settled in real time within a regulated banking framework.
“As the needs of our corporate and institutional clients evolve, we continue to deliver innovative solutions that create value for their businesses," said Anith Daniel, Group Head of Transaction Banking Services at Emirates NBD. "Moving from partnership to live execution on the Partior network enables us to offer faster USD settlement for J.P. Morgan beneficiaries, supporting more efficient treasury operations for our clients. This launch reflects our ability to deploy payment solutions that are secure, scalable and proven in live cross-border execution with global counterparties.”
The USD service represents the first phase of a wider expansion plan covering additional currencies, payment corridors and participating banks.
Emirates NBD is working towards connecting with other banks on the Partior network, which would allow clients to settle transactions across more currencies and markets.
The bank said the expanded network would provide shorter turnaround times and support programmable liquidity management, helping corporate treasury teams manage funds more efficiently.
Partior provides blockchain-based infrastructure that enables participating financial institutions to clear and settle payments continuously, instead of relying solely on conventional processing windows.
The service comes amid growing adoption of blockchain settlement infrastructure among global banks seeking faster cross-border capital flows, improved transaction visibility and fewer processing delays.