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Emirates NBD launches region’s first real-time blockchain USD payments

Corporate clients can send real-time USD payments to J.P. Morgan beneficiaries

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Emirates NBD launches region’s first real-time blockchain USD payments
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Dubai: Emirates NBD has launched real-time cross-border US dollar payments for corporate and institutional clients through the Partior blockchain network, cutting settlement times and giving businesses greater visibility over transactions.

The Dubai-based banking group is the first financial institution in the region to process live cross-border payments using Partior’s multi-currency blockchain clearing and settlement infrastructure.

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Clients can currently use the service to make real-time USD payments when the beneficiary holds an account with J.P. Morgan. The global bank acted as both the settlement bank and beneficiary bank during the first successful live transaction.

The service is expected to support businesses managing international payments and treasury operations by reducing processing delays and providing clearer information on the status of transactions.

Faster settlement for businesses

Traditional cross-border payments can pass through several banks before reaching the beneficiary, which can increase settlement times and make it harder for companies to track funds.

Emirates NBD said the Partior connection allows eligible USD transactions to be cleared and settled in real time within a regulated banking framework.

“As the needs of our corporate and institutional clients evolve, we continue to deliver innovative solutions that create value for their businesses," said Anith Daniel, Group Head of Transaction Banking Services at Emirates NBD. "Moving from partnership to live execution on the Partior network enables us to offer faster USD settlement for J.P. Morgan beneficiaries, supporting more efficient treasury operations for our clients. This launch reflects our ability to deploy payment solutions that are secure, scalable and proven in live cross-border execution with global counterparties.”

More currencies and banks planned

The USD service represents the first phase of a wider expansion plan covering additional currencies, payment corridors and participating banks.

Emirates NBD is working towards connecting with other banks on the Partior network, which would allow clients to settle transactions across more currencies and markets.

The bank said the expanded network would provide shorter turnaround times and support programmable liquidity management, helping corporate treasury teams manage funds more efficiently.

Partior provides blockchain-based infrastructure that enables participating financial institutions to clear and settle payments continuously, instead of relying solely on conventional processing windows.

The service comes amid growing adoption of blockchain settlement infrastructure among global banks seeking faster cross-border capital flows, improved transaction visibility and fewer processing delays.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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