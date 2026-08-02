Emirates NBD to acquire HSBC Egypt's retail banking business

Dubai: Emirates NBD has agreed to acquire the retail banking business of HSBC Egypt, expanding its presence in one of the group's core regional markets and strengthening its position in Egypt's consumer banking sector.

The bank said the acquisition is expected to strengthen Emirates NBD Egypt's position as a leading retail and premium banking franchise in the country while enhancing connectivity across the UAE-Egypt banking corridor.

Under the agreement, Emirates NBD Egypt will take over HSBC Egypt's retail banking portfolio, including its customer base, branch and ATM network, and the employees supporting the business.

The Dubai-listed lender said on Sunday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Emirates NBD Egypt, had signed definitive agreements to acquire the retail banking business of HSBC Bank Egypt. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

"This acquisition marks an important step for Emirates NBD Egypt's growth and further enhances our ability to serve customers across the country. We look forward to welcoming HSBC's customers to Emirates NBD Egypt, offering seamless financial solutions, comprehensive digital banking services and a customer focused banking experience backed by the strength of the wider Emirates NBD Group."

"The acquisition of HSBC Egypt's retail banking business marks an important milestone in the execution of our regional growth strategy. The transaction strengthens our presence in one of the Group's core markets and supports our ambition to continue growing our customer franchise in Egypt."

"Our investment reflects our continued confidence in Egypt's dynamic market and its long-term growth prospects. We look forward to further expanding our footprint in the country and contributing to Egypt's continued economic growth and development."

The acquisition is expected to increase Emirates NBD Egypt's scale in the country's retail banking market by adding HSBC Egypt's retail customers, branches and distribution network once the transaction receives regulatory approval and is completed.

As of June 30, 2026, Emirates NBD reported total assets of about $360 billion and first-half net profit of approximately $3.5 billion. The lender has a market capitalisation of around $52 billion and is 56 per cent owned by the Dubai Government through the Investment Corporation of Dubai and Dubai Holding Group.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.