Changer. AE and Tether sign MOU to explore cross-border USD₮ settlement solution and advance the UAE's digital finance ecosystem

MoU reflects shared ambition to accelerate blockchain innovation
Changer.ae Limited (“Changer”), a regulated virtual asset custodian based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (the “ADGM”), today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) with Tether, the largest company in the digital asset industry and the issuer of USD₮, to explore opportunities to support regulated virtual asset transactions using USD₮, enhance cross-border virtual asset transfer capabilities, educational and acceleration programs related to digital transformation and develop blockchain-enabled digital asset infrastructure within the scope of the parties' respective regulatory permissions.
The MoU reflects a shared ambition to accelerate blockchain innovation, expand the usage of regulated digital asset solutions, and contribute to the continued evolution of the ADGM digital finance ecosystem. It also reinforces the ADGM position as one of the world's leading destinations for fintech innovation, digital assets, and next-generation financial technologies.
Under the MoU, Changer.ae and Tether aim to evaluate opportunities to introduce regulated USD₮-to-fiat conversion services and explore blockchain-enabled infrastructure designed to improve the efficiency, security, and interoperability of regulated digital asset transactions.
The MoU also aims to explore broader opportunities in blockchain technologies, regulated digital asset infrastructure, virtual asset custody, and digital asset transaction services, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, and to leverage the combined expertise of both organizations to support innovation, operational efficiency, and the responsible use of digital assets.
Beyond technology development, Changer.ae and Tether aim to collaborate on a series of educational and ecosystem-building initiatives, including workshops, webinars, executive masterclasses, and industry forums focused on blockchain innovation and digital transformation. They also intend to foster strategic connections between investors, technology partners, corporate organizations, and portfolio companies to support knowledge exchange, encourage collaboration, and unlock new opportunities for business growth.
As ADGM continues to strengthen its position as an international epicenter for digital assets and virtual asset regulation, this initiative aligns with the country's long-term vision of building a future-ready digital economy. By combining Tether's global leadership in stablecoin technology with Changer.ae's regulated platform and regional expertise, the parties aim to explore practical blockchain applications that enhance regulated digital asset connectivity and improve the efficiency of virtual asset transactions for businesses and institutions.
"The UAE is emerging as a premier global hub for digital assets, backed by one of the world's most progressive regulatory frameworks”, said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “We're optimistic about this MoU with Changer to advance responsible use of digital assets and blockchain technology by educating individuals and businesses while ensuring innovation is matched with trust, transparency, and compliance. Together, we aim to reduce intermediaries and build a more accessible, efficient, and innovative global financial system in the region.”
The Parties acknowledge that any future products, services or commercial arrangements arising from this initiative will be implemented only where they fall within the scope of the Parties' respective regulatory permissions and after obtaining all applicable regulatory approvals.
“This collaboration reflects our commitment to advancing the future of digital finance through responsible innovation,” said Wang Hao, Senior Executive Officer of Changer.ae “Together with Tether, we look forward to exploring secure, compliant, and efficient blockchain-powered solutions that support businesses, strengthen financial connectivity, and contribute to the ADGM's growing digital economy."