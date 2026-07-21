Changer. AE and Tether sign MOU to explore cross-border USD₮ settlement solution and advance the UAE's digital finance ecosystem

"The UAE is emerging as a premier global hub for digital assets, backed by one of the world's most progressive regulatory frameworks”, said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “We're optimistic about this MoU with Changer to advance responsible use of digital assets and blockchain technology by educating individuals and businesses while ensuring innovation is matched with trust, transparency, and compliance. Together, we aim to reduce intermediaries and build a more accessible, efficient, and innovative global financial system in the region.”