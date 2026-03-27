New system lets UAE investors fund trading accounts in near real time
Dubai: Emirates NBD has introduced near real-time funding for brokerage accounts, allowing UAE investors to move money into trading platforms faster and respond more quickly to market opportunities.
The bank confirmed that International Securities is the first brokerage firm to go live on Emirates NBD Pay using Visa’s Account Funding Transaction model, enabling card-to-account transfers directly from a client’s bank card.
The change removes delays linked to traditional bank transfers and gives investors quicker access to funds at a time when markets are moving rapidly.
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Investors using International Securities can now top up their trading accounts directly through the broker’s platform using debit cards, with transactions processed through established card networks.
Funding that previously depended on interbank processing timelines can now be completed in near real time, allowing investors to act without waiting for transfers to clear.
This also reduces friction in the funding process, which has often been a barrier for retail investors trying to enter or adjust positions quickly.
The rollout marks the first live use of the AFT model on Emirates NBD Pay for a brokerage, creating a framework that can be extended to other brokers and investment platforms.
The bank is positioning this as part of a broader push to modernise financial infrastructure, particularly in areas where payment speed directly affects user experience and decision-making.
“The onboarding of International Securities on Emirates NBD Pay using the AFT model reflects our commitment to advancing digital payment capabilities across the investment landscape,” said Anith Daniel, Group Head of Transaction Banking Services at Emirates NBD.
He said the move supports faster market participation while maintaining secure and scalable processing aligned with global standards.
For retail investors, faster funding reduces the gap between decision and execution, especially during periods of volatility when timing can affect outcomes.
It also aligns with growing expectations for seamless digital services, where users expect the same speed in financial transactions that they experience in other online activities.
Ayman Hamed, CEO of International Securities, said the integration is aimed at improving client experience.
“We are glad to be the first broker to go live on Emirates NBD Pay using Visa’s AFT model. This marks our commitment to make life easier for our clients.”
He said clients can now fund accounts faster through a secure method using debit cards, helping them access market opportunities without delay.
The introduction of card-based funding for brokerage accounts signals a shift in how investors interact with financial markets, moving away from slower bank-led processes toward more immediate, platform-driven models.
That shift is expected to widen participation, particularly among younger and digitally active investors who prioritise speed and convenience.
The system also creates a base for further innovation, with potential expansion into adjacent areas such as digital wallets and other investment products.