EFG Hermes ranks #1 in brokerage across five MENA markets in 1H 2026

Commenting on the achievement, Ahmed Waly, Group Head of Brokerage at EFG Hermes, said: “Ranking first across five MENA markets in the first half of 2026 is a powerful endorsement of the trust our clients place in EFG Hermes and the strength of the platform we have built across the region. This is not a one-market story; it is the result of years of investment in talent, technology, execution quality, and deep client relationships across our footprint. We are particularly proud of the momentum we have seen in the GCC, where we moved to first place in Kuwait, ADX, Nasdaq Dubai, and the UAE combined, while continuing to cement our leadership positions in Egypt and Dubai.”