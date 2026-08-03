EFG Hermes ranks #1 in brokerage across five MENA markets in 1H 2026

Firm leads in Egypt, Kuwait & UAE exchanges, showing commitment to MENA capital markets
EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced today that its securities brokerage division ranked first across five MENA markets in the first half of 2026, reinforcing its position as the region’s execution platform of choice for institutional and individual investors.
According to official exchange data, EFG Hermes ranked #1 on the Egyptian Exchange, Boursa Kuwait, the Dubai Financial Market, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, and Nasdaq Dubai, and ranked #1 in the UAE on a combined basis. The performance marks a significant regional leadership sweep, combining sustained dominance in long-standing core markets with decisive gains across key Gulf exchanges.
For EFG Hermes, the 1H 2026 rankings represent more than a league-table milestone. They are a reflection of the Firm’s long-term commitment to supporting the development of deeper, more liquid, and more accessible capital markets across MENA. Through continued investment in technology, execution infrastructure, product innovation, and on-the-ground market expertise, EFG Hermes continues to play a central role in connecting investors to opportunity and helping regional exchanges attract broader, more sophisticated flows.
In the UAE, EFG Hermes delivered a clean sweep across all three exchanges, ranking #1 on the DFM with a 48.52 per cent market share, #1 on ADX with 38.92 per cent, and #1 on Nasdaq Dubai with 65.69 per cent. On a combined UAE basis, the Firm ranked first with a 42.87 per cent market share, rising from second place in FY2025.
EFG Hermes also delivered a standout performance in Kuwait, moving from second place in FY2025 to first in 1H 2026, with market share increasing to 41.56 per cent from 33.19 per cent. On Nasdaq Dubai, the Firm’s market share more than tripled, rising to 65.69 per cent from 20.59 per cent in FY2025, as EFG Hermes advanced from third to first place. In Egypt, the Firm maintained its long-standing leadership on the EGX, ranking #1 with a 29.60 per cent market share, up from 27.76 per cent in FY2025.
Commenting on the achievement, Ahmed Waly, Group Head of Brokerage at EFG Hermes, said: “Ranking first across five MENA markets in the first half of 2026 is a powerful endorsement of the trust our clients place in EFG Hermes and the strength of the platform we have built across the region. This is not a one-market story; it is the result of years of investment in talent, technology, execution quality, and deep client relationships across our footprint. We are particularly proud of the momentum we have seen in the GCC, where we moved to first place in Kuwait, ADX, Nasdaq Dubai, and the UAE combined, while continuing to cement our leadership positions in Egypt and Dubai.”
Waly added: “Our brokerage business is increasingly defined by the combination of high-touch advisory, scalable technology, and access to liquidity across the region’s most important markets. We have continued to advance our electronic and algorithmic trading capabilities, strengthen connectivity for institutional clients, and expand our stock borrowing and lending offering. These capabilities are central to how we help clients execute more efficiently, manage risk more effectively, and capture opportunities across MENA. As capital markets in the region continue to evolve, we remain focused on building the tools, products, and infrastructure that support their next phase of growth.”
The 1H 2026 rankings underscore EFG Hermes’ ability to capture and consolidate client flow across diverse markets, investor segments, and liquidity pools. The Firm’s market shares point to the depth of its regional execution capabilities and its continued appeal among local, regional, and international investors.
Beyond the five markets in which it ranked first, EFG Hermes also secured a top-10 brokerage position in Saudi Arabia, one of the region’s largest, most liquid, and strategically important capital markets. The Firm ranked #10 in the Kingdom in 1H 2026, with market share rising to 6.53 per cent, reflecting the continued strengthening of its Saudi platform, sustained investment in the market, and deepening engagement with local, regional, and international investors.
The Firm’s latest performance builds on a strong FY2025, during which EFG Hermes Securities Brokerage expanded market share across several GCC markets, retained its leadership position in Egypt, and continued to invest in digital transformation and product innovation. Key initiatives included enhancing institutional connectivity, advancing electronic execution tools, adopting specialized algorithmic trading capabilities, and launching stock borrowing and lending in Saudi Arabia as part of a broader effort to strengthen prime brokerage services.
As regional capital markets continue to deepen and attract a broader base of institutional and retail investors, EFG Hermes’ brokerage platform remains focused on expanding access, improving execution efficiency, and delivering differentiated market intelligence across MENA. Its 1H 2026 rankings reinforce the Firm’s position not only as a leading broker by market share, but as a trusted partner in the development of more dynamic, liquid, and globally connected capital markets across the region.