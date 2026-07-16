Binance marks nine years: Nearly half of all crypto holders use Binance

"323 million people chose to trust us with their money. That is not something we take lightly. Every decision we make, every product we build, every market we enter starts with the question of whether it serves the people who put their faith in us. Today, 43 per cent of all crypto holders worldwide use Binance. As the financial frontier moves toward the intersection of crypto and traditional finance, that trust becomes even more significant. Expanding beyond crypto into stocks, ETFs, and tokenized securities is part of that same commitment. Users deserve access to global markets, and we intend to give it to them," said Richard Teng, Co-CEO, Binance.