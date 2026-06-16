Ask Gulf News: How to verify job offers in the UAE

Key checks to spot fake UAE job offers before you accept
Dubai: Receiving a job offer to work in the UAE is an exciting milestone, but it is essential to ensure that the offer is genuine and officially recognised. In the UAE, all legitimate job offers must be issued through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).
Employers are legally required to use a contract form approved by MOHRE when applying for your work permit. These official job offer forms include a unique serial number or barcode, allowing you to easily verify their authenticity online.
While your final employment contract may include additional benefits beyond those listed in the initial offer, the offer letter remains the legal basis for the contract. The terms and conditions in both documents must match.
According to MOHRE, every valid offer letter issued by the Ministry must explicitly include the following details:
Job title or role
Company number
Type of contract
Salary details (whether monthly, daily, or commission-based)
Starting date of employment
Weekly leave entitlement
Notice period and other relevant conditions
If you are currently outside the UAE and have received a job offer, you can take the following steps to protect yourself and ensure the offer is legitimate.
1. Check with the UAE Embassy
Your first step should be to contact the UAE embassy or consulate in your home country. Embassy officials can assist you in verifying whether the employing company and the offer itself are genuine.
2. Use MOHRE’s Online Enquiry Service
You can independently verify your job offer directly through the official MOHRE portal. Follow these steps:
Visit the official MOHRE website.
Navigate to the Services section, choose Employee Services, and select the Transactions Inquiry Service.
Select the option to Enquiry for Job Offer.
Enter the following required details:
Transaction Number (found on your offer letter)
Company Number
From Date and To Date
Permit Type (As an employee verifying a job offer, select ‘All Work Permits’)
What the results mean: After submitting the information, the system will display the offer letter if it is officially registered with the Ministry. If the letter does not appear in the system, the offer may be fraudulent, or the employer has not submitted it properly.
Essential checklist before you accept
Before signing or accepting any employment offer, ensure you have ticked boxes on the following safety measures:
Match the details: Double-check that the salary, job title, and benefits shown on the MOHRE system exactly match what the employer promised you during interviews.
Watch for fees: Ensure the employer does not ask you to pay for recruitment, visa, or processing fees. Under UAE labour law, all of these costs must be borne entirely by the employer.
Look for the barcode: Verify that the offer is issued on the official MOHRE template and clearly displays a barcode or transaction number.