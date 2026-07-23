Ask Gulf News: Is a non-compete clause enforceable after unfair termination in the UAE?

Pursuant to Article 10 of the UAE Labour Law, an employer may include a non-competition clause in an employment contract where the nature of the employee’s work enables the employee to acquire knowledge of the employer’s clients or access the employer’s confidential information or trade secrets. To be enforceable, the restriction must be limited in terms of duration, geographical scope, and the nature of the work, and it must not exceed 2 years from the date of termination of the employment relationship, to the extent necessary to protect the employer’s legitimate business interests. However, Article 10 further provides that the non-competition clause shall be unenforceable “if the employer terminates the employment contract in violation of the provisions of the Labour Law”.