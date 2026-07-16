Answer: In case of harassment at work, the employee is entitled to resign without serving the notice period while retaining all end-of-service entitlements, provided that he informs the competent authorities and the Ministry within (5) five working days from the date on which he was able to report. This right is provided under Article 45(2) of the UAE Labor Federal Decree-Law, which states: “ The worker quit work without notice, while retaining his rights upon end of service in any of the following cases: 2. It has been proven that the employer or its legal representative assaulted the worker, committed violence or harassment against him at work, provided that he informs the competent authorities and the Ministry within (5) five working days from the date on which he was able to report.”