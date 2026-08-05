We're hiring: Abu Dhabi Business Reporter

Gulf News is looking for business journalists to work in the UAE capital
Gulf News is continuing its strong growth story with initiatives and projects that will take the brand to the next level. We are now looking for to help in the next stage of our plans.
We need dynamic, enthusiastic and digitally-savvy reporters who will produce great, unique stories from our capital city on a daily basis. The right person will be joining a team that is driven by trust, innovation and excellence.
They will work collaboratively with all departments to provide the very best business coverage we can for Abu Dhabi, week in, week out. We are only considering people with an active understanding of Abu Dhabi and the people, organisations and businesses that make it a fantastic place to live, study and work.
Provide unique business news content ideas daily.
Produce several stories a day that originate in Abu Dhabi.
Follow brand guidelines, publishing rules and laws.
Attend and report on events and occasions in Abu Dhabi. Represent the brand professionally and enthusiastically.
Create video and audio content when needed, supported by the visual and social media teams.
Work collaboratively with the wider team to ensure thorough and efficient coverage at all times.
Complete other duties and activities as assigned by the Editor from time to time.
Working Hours: 9.50 Hrs per day five days a week, including weekend and evenings when required.
Degree in journalism or digital media, or proven experience in journalism with a portfolio highlighting your work.
Minimum 2 years’ experience in news journalism.
Good, active knowledge of Abu Dhabi with strong local contacts. Ability to grasp cultural and political sensitivity.
Strong attention to detail with time management and organisational skills.
A positive can-do attitude and a passion for news and trends.
Great team player who understands how to work alongside other departments for the best outcomes.
Willingness to take initiative and work on multiple stories daily.
Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment and working through a high volume content daily.
Previous newsroom experience.