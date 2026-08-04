Gulf News honours top distributors as 2026 subscription campaign delivers strong results

Appreciation certificates presented to over 20 GN news boys for exceeding targets
Dubai: Gulf News has recognised more than 20 of its top newspaper distributors, also known as GN news boys, for their outstanding performance during the 2026 Gulf News subscription campaign, reaffirming the publication's commitment to delivering trusted journalism to readers across the UAE.
Held annually from January to June, the subscription campaign has continued to attract readers with a value-packed offer, while rewarding the dedicated distribution team that ensures newspapers and supplements reach subscribers every day.
On August 3, Gulf News has honoured more than 20 distributors who went above and beyond in achieving their subscription targets. The ceremony has been held at Gulf News premises.
Notably, every GN news boy has met their assigned target, with several significantly surpassing expectations. They have been presented with appreciation certificates in recognition of their dedication, hard work, and commitment to serving readers across the UAE.
Their achievement has reflected the vital role the distribution network plays in ensuring timely delivery of Gulf News, regardless of the challenges faced on the ground.
Vijay Vaghela, CEO of Gulf News, has praised the efforts of the circulation team and highlighted their unwavering commitment to readers.
“We have an amazing and dedicated distribution team that remains focused on ensuring timely and efficient delivery of our premium newspaper and supplements to our readers no matter what challengers they face. It was an honour to celebrate the achievements of a number of these exceptional performers. I thank the whole distribution team.”
Potru Raju, Director of Circulation Sales & Distribution, has also congratulated the distributors on their achievement.
"Congratulations to our GN news boys for reaching their targets despite the unprecedented situation. Thank you to our readers, as well as to our Gulf News subscription campaign partners."
The annual Gulf News subscription campaign has been designed around what matters most to readers, combining trusted journalism with exclusive savings.
For Dh625, subscribers receive a full year of Gulf News, along with Dh1,600 worth of vouchers from lifestyle, education, and wellness partners, providing added value beyond the daily newspaper.
In addition, subscribers gain access to an expanding portfolio of premium publications.
This includes two Friday magazines each month, Business Leader editions featuring influential figures shaping the UAE economy, as well as quarterly publications focused on the country's thriving real estate market and the rapid development of Ras Al Khaimah.
In total, Gulf News now produces over 100 magazines and specialised reports annually, with the portfolio continuing to grow to meet readers' evolving interests.
The successful outcome of the 2026 subscription campaign highlights Gulf News' continued strength in the UAE media landscape.
By combining trusted journalism, reliable home delivery, specialised publications, and enhanced subscriber benefits, Gulf News continues to offer readers a comprehensive news experience while rewarding their loyalty with exceptional value.