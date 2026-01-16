Gulf News 2026 subscription campaign puts readers first with Dh1,600 vouchers

Expanded newspaper offering includes Dh1,600 in value-back vouchers
Gulf News is kicking off 2026 with a subscription offer designed around what matters most to its newspaper readers. For Dh625, subscribers can enjoy a full year of Gulf News, with a massive Dh1,600 back in vouchers across lifestyle, education, and wellness partners.
“This subscription isn’t just about reading a newspaper; it’s about enriching your life,” said Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News. “We listened to our readers in 2025 and built an offer that gives them premium news coverage alongside real, tangible value for themselves and their families. From education to lifestyle, this is our way of saying thank you to our loyal audience.”
Subscribers will now have access to a broad suite of magazines and reports, including two Friday magazines each month, Business Leader editions spotlighting key figures in the UAE economy, and quarterly publications focused on the booming real estate market and Ras Al Khaimah. Overall, Gulf News now produces more than 100 magazines and focused reports annually, with the portfolio continuing to grow.
“While the tactile experience of reading a newspaper remains important, we know our readers also want convenience and accessibility,” Thompson added. “The Gulf News e-Paper allows subscribers to enjoy full editions anywhere in the world, from Mumbai to Manchester, without missing a beat.”
Looking ahead, Gulf News aims to continue innovating in 2026, with a focus on listening and responding to subscriber feedback. “We can promise that we’ll continue to innovate throughout the year, taking on board the thoughts and ideas of our readers,” said Thompson.
With its new subscription package, Gulf News reinforces its position as a leader in the UAE media landscape, combining trusted journalism with modern accessibility, a wide variety of content, and enhanced subscriber value.
“We have big plans for the year ahead, and we’re delighted that our readers will be part of that journey,” said Thompson.
· Expanded daily coverage (Monday to Friday)
· Daily GN Business pullout
· Gulf News e-Paper edition for global access
· Two Friday magazines each month
· Two Business Leaders editions per month
· Quarterly Real Estate & Ras Al Khaimah magazines
· More than 100 magazines and focused reports annually
· Daily sudoku, puzzles, and crosswords
· Jawhara Jewellery – Dh300
· Life Pharmacy – Dh200
· Make My Trip – Dh200
· Cosmo Cosmetics – Dh100
· Fit Fresh – Dh50
· Chicking – Dh50
· Brainy n Bright – Dh700
· Whats App 050-5828809
· Call 600587234
· Email circ@gulfnews.com
· Visit: store.gulfnews.com
"At Chicking, we believe in partnering with platforms that share our commitment to quality, trust, and community engagement. Our collaboration with Gulf News reflects our shared values and our continued effort to connect meaningfully with customers across the UAE." Mansoor A.K., Founder & Chairman, Chicking
"When technology meets purpose in education, classrooms turn into innovation labs and students grow into confident problem-solvers. In partnership with Gulf News, we take learning beyond classrooms and into the real world — connecting students, parents, and schools with meaningful exposure to future-ready skills. This ensures students don’t just learn about the future, but are prepared to lead it." Dr Aamir Rizwan, Chief Strategy Officer, Brainy n Bright
Fit Fresh "For over two decades, Fit Fresh LLC has been dedicated to serving honest, healthy food to the UAE community from our ultra-fresh juices and smoothies made with hand selected fruits to our sanitized cut salads and ready-to-eat products, all with no added sugar. Collaborating with Gulf News on this subscription campaign allows us to reach more health-conscious individuals and families, and we're proud to contribute vouchers that bring our customers closer to quality nutrition and the joy of reading trusted journalism together." Dennis Selva, CEO, Fit Fresh
"MakeMyTrip has seen strong adoption and trust among travellers in the UAE. We are pleased to partner with Gulf News on this year’s subscription campaign, which allows us to extend travel benefits through MakeMyTrip vouchers. As travel demand from the UAE continues to grow, we remain focused on making travel planning simpler and more rewarding." Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Business Officer - GCC, MakeMyTrip
"We are delighted to partner with Gulf News on this exciting campaign, which not only rewards loyal readers but also reinforces our vision to reach every household across the globe. Cosmo is one of the UAE’s most trusted personal care brands, known for delivering premium-quality products across an extensive range designed for everyday use by people of all ages." Dr Ali Asgar Fakhruddin, Chairman and CEO, Sterling Perfumes
"As a proud homegrown Emirati brand inspired by heritage, craftsmanship, and enduring values of trust, Jawhara Jewellery are delighted to partner with Gulf News for their subscription drive. This collaboration allows us to welcome a wider audience to experience jewellery defined by style and elegance. They can conveniently visit any of our 100+ stores across UAE and redeem their benefits." Tawhid Abdullah, CEO, Jawhara Jewellery
"We at Life Pharmacy are delighted to collaborate with Gulf News, a partnership that reinforces our commitment to serving the community with trusted healthcare solutions. Together, we aim to raise awareness on health and wellness, empowering individuals to make informed choices for a healthier future. This collaboration reflects our dedication to innovation, accessibility, and the well-being of every customer we serve." Adam Abdul Nazar, Deputy CEO, Life Pharmacy
