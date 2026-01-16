Gulf News 2026 subscription campaign puts readers first with Dh1,600 vouchers

“This subscription isn’t just about reading a newspaper; it’s about enriching your life,” said Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News. “We listened to our readers in 2025 and built an offer that gives them premium news coverage alongside real, tangible value for themselves and their families. From education to lifestyle, this is our way of saying thank you to our loyal audience.”

Gulf News is kicking off 2026 with a subscription offer designed around what matters most to its newspaper readers . For Dh625, subscribers can enjoy a full year of Gulf News, with a massive Dh1,600 back in vouchers across lifestyle, education, and wellness partners.

Subscribers will now have access to a broad suite of magazines and reports, including two Friday magazines each month, Business Leader editions spotlighting key figures in the UAE economy, and quarterly publications focused on the booming real estate market and Ras Al Khaimah. Overall, Gulf News now produces more than 100 magazines and focused reports annually, with the portfolio continuing to grow.

“While the tactile experience of reading a newspaper remains important, we know our readers also want convenience and accessibility,” Thompson added. “The Gulf News e-Paper allows subscribers to enjoy full editions anywhere in the world, from Mumbai to Manchester, without missing a beat.”

Looking ahead, Gulf News aims to continue innovating in 2026, with a focus on listening and responding to subscriber feedback. “We can promise that we’ll continue to innovate throughout the year, taking on board the thoughts and ideas of our readers,” said Thompson.

With its new subscription package, Gulf News reinforces its position as a leader in the UAE media landscape, combining trusted journalism with modern accessibility, a wide variety of content, and enhanced subscriber value.