“Yeah, definitely. It's affecting shopping basket, because every family has budget for these things, and these are the items which like daily use. So it's going to affect,” the shopper said.

It is important to note that fruits and vegetables are not part of the nine essential food categories covered under the ‘Pricing Policy for Essential Consumer Goods’ , which prohibits price increases without prior approval from the Ministry of Economy and Tourism.

“In the event of a significant disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the shock to consumers in the UAE and the Gulf would manifest through two primary channels. First, there would be an increase in energy costs. Second, rising transportation and insurance expenses would gradually trickle down into the prices of imported goods.”

"The new Middle East tensions will affect agricultural markets not just through direct damage to crops, but by raising costs for inputs, transport and trade, which then shows up as higher prices for everyday items including fruits and vegetables in many markets," explained Joachim Yebouet, Supply Chain Expert and Managing Director, Business Optima, Dubai. "Strategic chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz are slowing imports and driving up transportation costs for fresh produce, which are time-sensitive goods."

Rod Maxfield, Marketing Head for Choitram, GCC, resonated the same. "There may be rumours in the market about artificial increases in prices. However, I can assure you that Choithrams and all the major retailers are following the government directives not to increase prices."

When asked the retailers about the prices, they said there might be fluctuations, but there is no major price change. "At present, we have not observed any significant increase in fruit and vegetable prices across our stores. The market remains largely stable, supported by diversified sourcing and steady supply from both international and local producers," said Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Group Director and Partner. "In recent days, there has been a noticeable surge in demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, particularly locally sourced items, as consumers increasingly prioritise fresh and healthy food options. Despite the higher demand, local produce availability remains strong, and prices have generally stayed stable."

Nine essential food categories are covered under the national pricing policy, including cooking oil, eggs, dairy products, rice, sugar, poultry, legumes, bread and wheat. Retailers cannot increase prices for these products without prior approval from the ministry. Gulf News reached out to the ministry for a statement on the price surge, but the Ministry did not respond at the time of publishing this story.

