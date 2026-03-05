Shoppers report sudden spike in fruit and vegetable prices across UAE supermarkets
Dubai: Some UAE residents say their grocery bills have risen in recent days, particularly for fruits and vegetables, with shoppers reporting noticeable price increases at supermarkets across the country.
Several shoppers told Gulf News they had seen prices climb within the past two days, with certain produce items nearly doubling compared with last week.
One shopper said the difference was immediately visible during routine grocery purchases.
“Prices have gone up by 20 to 30%, especially vegetables and fruits. We felt a big difference in the past two days, especially onions, tomatoes, apple, pomegranate, bananas and spinach.”
Such increases have begun to affect household budgets, particularly for families that rely on fresh produce in their daily meals.
“Yeah, definitely. It's affecting shopping basket, because every family has budget for these things, and these are the items which like daily use. So it's going to affect,” the shopper said.
It is important to note that fruits and vegetables are not part of the nine essential food categories covered under the ‘Pricing Policy for Essential Consumer Goods’, which prohibits price increases without prior approval from the Ministry of Economy and Tourism.
A Sharjah resident said commonly used vegetables had become noticeably more expensive within days.
“There is an increase in the price, especially day-to-day perishable food items, products like potatoes, onions and tomatoes, which are quite often used by every household.”
The shopper said onions that previously sold for around Dh1.50 per kilogram were recently priced close to Dh5 per kilogram in the same store.
Tomatoes have also become more expensive in some outlets.
The change is already affecting spending decisions.
“Absolutely, there's no doubt about it,” the shopper said when asked whether higher prices would affect their grocery purchases.
An Indian expat, who wished to remain anonymous, said the increase had been sudden and noticeable across several items purchased regularly.
“When I went shopping yesterday, I noticed that the prices for three items had gone up. It's almost double.”
Tomatoes, coconuts, and onions were among the products whose prices changed the most.
“Tomato was like Dh2.75 or Dh3 last week. It was Dh5.5 yesterday. Coconut was sold at Dh2.5 last week, and at Dh5 yesterday. Onion used to be around Dh2. It's Dh5 now.”
Despite the rise, consumers said cutting back was difficult because these products remain everyday essentials.
“No, these are basic things. We need them."
Energy prices and transport costs can also influence food prices, particularly in an import-dependent market. The shopper added that such changes can create a chain reaction across household expenses.
“You can see the expenses that each family would slightly increase.”
Analysts say disruptions to shipping and logistics can quickly affect the prices of fast-moving items such as fresh produce.
Ahmad Assiri, Research Strategist at Pepperstone, said consumers in the Gulf could feel the effects through higher transport and energy costs if shipping routes are disrupted.
“In the event of a significant disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the shock to consumers in the UAE and the Gulf would manifest through two primary channels. First, there would be an increase in energy costs. Second, rising transportation and insurance expenses would gradually trickle down into the prices of imported goods.”
Fresh produce and air freighted items are often among the first products to show price changes.
“During the first few days, residents may notice a rise in transport and delivery service costs, while fast priced items like fresh produce or air freighted goods may see immediate hikes due to the disruption of smooth supply flows.”
The UAE imports a large share of its food, so global logistics costs can eventually affect retail prices.
“Over time, broader increases in consumer goods may appear due to elevated transport and storage costs particularly since a large portion of the UAE's consumption basket relies on imports,” Assiri said.
He added that inflationary pressures tend to appear gradually across sectors if disruptions continue.
A prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz could trigger inflationary pressures across several sectors, most notably transport, energy and food.Ahmad Assiri Research Strategist at Pepperstone
"The new Middle East tensions will affect agricultural markets not just through direct damage to crops, but by raising costs for inputs, transport and trade, which then shows up as higher prices for everyday items including fruits and vegetables in many markets," explained Joachim Yebouet, Supply Chain Expert and Managing Director, Business Optima, Dubai. "Strategic chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz are slowing imports and driving up transportation costs for fresh produce, which are time-sensitive goods."
He noted that fertilizer price spikes make growing vegetables and fruits more expensive for farmers, which then feeds into retail prices.
Cost of moving perishable goods like fresh produce — especially for import-dependent markets increase from geopilitical conflict impacts on shipping costs.Joachim Yebouet, Supply Chain Expert and Managing Director at Business Optima
When asked the retailers about the prices, they said there might be fluctuations, but there is no major price change. "At present, we have not observed any significant increase in fruit and vegetable prices across our stores. The market remains largely stable, supported by diversified sourcing and steady supply from both international and local producers," said Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Group Director and Partner. "In recent days, there has been a noticeable surge in demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, particularly locally sourced items, as consumers increasingly prioritise fresh and healthy food options. Despite the higher demand, local produce availability remains strong, and prices have generally stayed stable."
"Retailers and suppliers are working closely together to ensure consistent supply and maintain price stability for customers," he added.
Rod Maxfield, Marketing Head for Choitram, GCC, resonated the same. "There may be rumours in the market about artificial increases in prices. However, I can assure you that Choithrams and all the major retailers are following the government directives not to increase prices."
He stressed that there may be some slight fluctuations in fruits and vegetables category but that's driven by demand and the retailers ability to buy products.
Authorities say the market is being closely monitored to prevent unjustified price increases.
The Ministry of Economy and Tourism operates a digital price monitoring system that tracks prices across more than 627 major retail outlets, including hypermarkets, consumer cooperatives, and supermarkets, which together represent more than 90% of the internal trade of essential consumer goods across the country.
The system allows inspection teams to monitor pricing data in real time through direct integration with retailers.
Officials say the framework helps ensure compliance with approved pricing policies under the UAE Consumer Protection Law.
Nine essential food categories are covered under the national pricing policy, including cooking oil, eggs, dairy products, rice, sugar, poultry, legumes, bread and wheat. Retailers cannot increase prices for these products without prior approval from the ministry. Gulf News reached out to the ministry for a statement on the price surge, but the Ministry did not respond at the time of publishing this story.
Authorities also reminded consumers that suspected price violations can be reported through official channels.
Complaints can be submitted through the ministry’s digital platform, by calling or messaging 8001222, or by emailing info@moet.gov.ae.
The system aims to maintain fair market practices while ensuring consumer confidence in retail markets across the UAE