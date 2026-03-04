Ajman introduces new legislation governing lost items and abandoned property

According to the law, the owner of the lost item has the right to recover it from Ajman Police before it is disposed of, and may claim its value within five years if it has been sold by the police. If the item has been disposed of without compensation in accordance with the law, the owner retains the right to trace it in the possession of others and recover the item or its value. In the event of multiple claims of ownership, the item or its value shall be granted to the claimant recognised by a final court ruling.