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More than 8,700 people handed found cash to police across UAE in 2025

More than 250 children among those who handed over found money to police

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The funds, estimated to be worth millions of dirhams, were subsequently processed through official channels to help return them to their rightful owners.
The funds, estimated to be worth millions of dirhams, were subsequently processed through official channels to help return them to their rightful owners.
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Abu Dhabi: More than 8,700 people across the UAE handed over cash they found in public places to police stations during 2025.

According to a statistical report issued by the Ministry of Interior, a total of 8,706 individuals voluntarily turned in lost money discovered in streets, public facilities, shopping centres and various modes of transport during the year. 

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The funds, estimated to be worth millions of dirhams, were subsequently processed through official channels to help return them to their rightful owners, according to Albayan newspaper. 

The ministry said the figures reflected the values of integrity and trust that have become deeply embedded within UAE society, while also demonstrating the close cooperation between members of the public and law enforcement authorities.

Among those who handed over lost money were 257 children aged 10 and under, a figure the ministry said highlighted the success of families and educational institutions in instilling values of honesty and responsibility from an early age.

One of the cases cited in the report involved an eight-year-old Arab girl who found Dh17,000 in the courtyard of a cinema at a shopping mall. 

Accompanied by her family, she delivered the money to Al Rashidiya Police Station, a gesture that drew widespread praise and was highlighted as an example of the ethical values promoted within the community.

Young people also featured prominently in the report. A total of 461 individuals aged between 11 and 20 handed over money they had found, reflecting growing awareness among younger generations of the importance of protecting the rights and property of others.

The Ministry of Interior said the statistics underscored the high levels of trust and security enjoyed in the UAE, as well as the role played by families, schools and media institutions in reinforcing ethical values, respect for the law and protection of public and private property.

The Ministry added that such actions strengthen community partnerships with police forces and contribute to broader efforts to enhance public safety, social cohesion and quality of life across the country.

Police stations nationwide continue to receive reports of lost property and found cash around the clock, with authorities working to reunite valuables with their owners through established legal and administrative procedures designed to safeguard individual rights and reinforce public confidence.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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