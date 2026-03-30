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Dubai Police return over 171,000 lost items in 2025

Smart systems and public cooperation help reunite belongings with owners across the city

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Strong public cooperation and smart technology ensured quick return of lost belongings.
Strong public cooperation and smart technology ensured quick return of lost belongings.
AFP

Dubai: Dubai Police have returned 171,490 lost items to their rightful owners in 2025, underscoring their continued focus on proactive policing and community-driven services that enhance safety and quality of life across the emirate.

The force’s General Department of Criminal Investigation, through its Lost and Found Department, handled 868,110 found items during the year. At the same time, police received 159,962 reports of lost belongings via stations across Dubai, approved drop-off points such as shopping centres, and Smart Police Stations (SPS), in addition to digital reporting channels.

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Officials said the results reflect strong cooperation between police and the public, with residents playing a key role by handing in found items — helping speed up their return while reinforcing values of honesty and shared responsibility.

Dubai Police said the Lost and Found Department operates through an advanced smart system that matches reports of missing items with recovered property. The system is supported by specialised teams working round the clock to ensure accuracy and fast communication with owners, enabling efficient and flexible return processes.

Beyond receiving reports, the department also offers direct communication with owners and multiple collection options, contributing to high customer satisfaction and strengthening trust in police services.

Authorities urged the public to report and hand in any found items through official channels, particularly police stations, stressing that community cooperation remains essential to safeguarding others’ property and ensuring its prompt return.

Lost number plates

Dubai Police also highlighted the importance of reporting lost vehicle number plates, especially following recent rainfall and unstable weather conditions.

Residents can report missing plates by calling 901 or visiting the nearest police station. Specialised teams respond promptly and contact vehicle owners once plates are recovered.

If owners are unable to collect the plates in person, delivery can be arranged through Emirates Post — part of Dubai Police’s efforts to provide flexible, integrated services that save time and support the government’s vision of enhancing quality of life.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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