Motorists can print vehicle plates in under three minutes through 24/7 smart kiosks
Fujairah: Motorists in Fujairah can now receive new vehicle number plates in under three minutes after Fujairah Police General Headquarters launched the Middle East’s first fully automated AI-powered smart factory for number plate production.
Located at an Emirates petrol station near Fujairah Mall, the 24/7 self-service facility allows customers to complete the entire process digitally without visiting traditional service centres, marking a major step in the emirate’s smart government transformation.
The new system combines artificial intelligence, facial recognition technology and automated high-speed printing to streamline vehicle registration and plate issuance services. Customers first apply through the Fujairah Police website or mobile application and receive a QR code after approval. At the smart kiosk, users scan the code, complete identity verification through facial recognition, select plate specifications and receive the finished plates instantly.
Authorities said the initiative is part of Fujairah Police’s strategy to enhance customer experience through faster, smarter and more accessible public services while reducing waiting times and simplifying procedures for motorists.
The smart factory offers multiple plate formats and designs, including small and long plates, as well as Fujairah’s red and traditional black branding options.
Officials added that placing the facility at a high-traffic location such as a petrol station reflects a shift from the traditional “customer-to-government” model towards a more convenient “government-to-customer” approach by integrating services into residents’ daily routines.
Fujairah Police said the project also supports its vision of delivering “seven-star” customer service standards and reinforces the UAE’s wider drive towards innovation-led governance and AI-powered public services.