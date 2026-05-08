GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Fujairah launches Middle East’s first AI number plate factory

Motorists can print vehicle plates in under three minutes through 24/7 smart kiosks

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorists in Fujairah can now print vehicle plates in under three minutes at a 24/7 smart kiosk.
Motorists in Fujairah can now print vehicle plates in under three minutes at a 24/7 smart kiosk.

Fujairah: Motorists in Fujairah can now receive new vehicle number plates in under three minutes after Fujairah Police General Headquarters launched the Middle East’s first fully automated AI-powered smart factory for number plate production.

Located at an Emirates petrol station near Fujairah Mall, the 24/7 self-service facility allows customers to complete the entire process digitally without visiting traditional service centres, marking a major step in the emirate’s smart government transformation.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The new system combines artificial intelligence, facial recognition technology and automated high-speed printing to streamline vehicle registration and plate issuance services. Customers first apply through the Fujairah Police website or mobile application and receive a QR code after approval. At the smart kiosk, users scan the code, complete identity verification through facial recognition, select plate specifications and receive the finished plates instantly.

Authorities said the initiative is part of Fujairah Police’s strategy to enhance customer experience through faster, smarter and more accessible public services while reducing waiting times and simplifying procedures for motorists.

The smart factory offers multiple plate formats and designs, including small and long plates, as well as Fujairah’s red and traditional black branding options.

Officials added that placing the facility at a high-traffic location such as a petrol station reflects a shift from the traditional “customer-to-government” model towards a more convenient “government-to-customer” approach by integrating services into residents’ daily routines.

Fujairah Police said the project also supports its vision of delivering “seven-star” customer service standards and reinforces the UAE’s wider drive towards innovation-led governance and AI-powered public services.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Fujairahtransport

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Under the new service, customers first submit their request digitally before receiving a QR code linked to their application.

Fujairah: New smart machine prints plates in 3 minutes

2h ago1m read
Officials sign MoU to support coral reef restoration and marine protection in Fujairah.

Fujairah, Holcim sign coral reef protection deal

2m read
Police shared a video of the incident, with the car moving at speed before crossing the junction against the signal without plate number, endangering other road users.

Watch: Dubai driver gets Dh50K fine for red light run

1m read
River's home: Mas Monumental

River Plate lead attendance charts

1m read