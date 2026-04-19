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Most supported club in the world? River Plate lead attendance charts ahead of Superclasico

River Plate’s record crowds set the stage for a season-defining Superclasico

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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River Plate's home: Mas Monumental
River Plate's home: Mas Monumental
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River Plate are set for another defining Superclasico night against Boca Juniors, with both sides arriving in strong form and plenty on the line.

The Mas Monumental will once again be packed, marking River’s 104th consecutive sold out match. More than 85,000 fans are expected, continuing a run that began in February 2022 and has since seen over 8 million supporters pass through the stadium.

River have momentum on their side. Sitting second in Zona B, they come into the clash on a five match winning streak in the league. Boca, meanwhile, are just as dangerous. Fourth in Zona A, they are unbeaten in 12 matches across all competitions, setting up a high intensity showdown.

According to ESPN, this Matchday 15 encounter could prove decisive in shaping playoff positions in the Torneo Apertura, adding further weight to an already fierce rivalry.

Global dominance in attendance

River’s dominance extends beyond results. They have recorded the highest average attendance in world football for three straight years, drawing over 85,000 fans per game and leading global rankings.

That support is backed by long term planning and investment, turning the Monumental into one of the most intimidating venues in the sport.

Looking ahead

The stadium itself is evolving, with plans to expand capacity to 101,000, which would make it one of the largest in the world. Upgrades include improved facilities, modern design features and enhanced fan experience, while maintaining the club’s identity.

With form, history and playoff stakes all colliding, this Superclasico is more than just another game. It is a moment that could shape the season for both River Plate and Boca Juniors.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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