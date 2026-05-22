Hawksbill turtles hatch successfully as Fujairah boosts marine conservation
Fujairah: Field teams from the Fujairah Environment Authority have identified three sea turtle nesting sites along Fujairah’s coastline, marking a significant step in the emirate’s ongoing marine conservation efforts.
The nesting sites were discovered near the Al Fqait protected area in Dibba, on the beach of the Royal beach hotel and resort during routine marine and coastal surveys conducted throughout the annual nesting season, which runs from March to June. Environmental teams immediately secured the areas in cooperation with the hotel management, restricting activities near the nests to prevent disturbances during the nesting and hatching process.
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The authority said the first nesting site successfully produced seven rare Hawksbill turtles, which were later released into the sea after undergoing health examinations in collaboration with the Fujairah Research Centre. The release also included seven rescued green turtles of varying sizes.
Officials said five of the turtles had previously been rescued from tanks at Fujairah Power Company F3, while two others were rehabilitated through the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project, which operates under the Jumeirah Group. Motion sensors were attached to selected turtles to help researchers monitor migration routes, nesting behaviour and overall health using AI-supported tracking systems.
According to the authority, this is the second turtle release carried out in Fujairah during the current nesting season, highlighting the improving health of the emirate’s marine ecosystem and the effectiveness of ongoing habitat restoration projects, including coral reef cultivation across marine reserves on the East Coast.
Aseela Abdulla Moalla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, said the successful nesting reflects years of coordinated environmental work and strategic marine conservation plans implemented in partnership with research institutions and environmental organisations. She added that Fujairah’s marine reserves and coral reefs continue to attract rare species and strengthen the emirate’s position as an ecotourism destination.
Moalla also praised the management and staff of the Royal beach hotel for their role in protecting the nesting sites and supporting environmental initiatives aimed at preserving biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance.
Ibrahim Eid, General Manager of the Royal beach hotel and resort, said the hotel was proud to host the turtle release initiative and described the continued nesting activity on the beach as evidence of the area’s clean and healthy coastal environment.
The Fujairah Environment Authority urged residents and visitors to report injured or distressed sea turtles, nesting sites, or turtle tracks through its dedicated hotline services, allowing specialised rescue teams to respond quickly.