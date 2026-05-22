The nesting sites were discovered near the Al Fqait protected area in Dibba, on the beach of the Royal beach hotel and resort during routine marine and coastal surveys conducted throughout the annual nesting season, which runs from March to June. Environmental teams immediately secured the areas in cooperation with the hotel management, restricting activities near the nests to prevent disturbances during the nesting and hatching process.

Officials said five of the turtles had previously been rescued from tanks at Fujairah Power Company F3, while two others were rehabilitated through the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project, which operates under the Jumeirah Group. Motion sensors were attached to selected turtles to help researchers monitor migration routes, nesting behaviour and overall health using AI-supported tracking systems.

The authority said the first nesting site successfully produced seven rare Hawksbill turtles, which were later released into the sea after undergoing health examinations in collaboration with the Fujairah Research Centre. The release also included seven rescued green turtles of varying sizes.

Ibrahim Eid, General Manager of the Royal beach hotel and resort, said the hotel was proud to host the turtle release initiative and described the continued nesting activity on the beach as evidence of the area’s clean and healthy coastal environment.

Aseela Abdulla Moalla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, said the successful nesting reflects years of coordinated environmental work and strategic marine conservation plans implemented in partnership with research institutions and environmental organisations. She added that Fujairah’s marine reserves and coral reefs continue to attract rare species and strengthen the emirate’s position as an ecotourism destination.

According to the authority, this is the second turtle release carried out in Fujairah during the current nesting season, highlighting the improving health of the emirate’s marine ecosystem and the effectiveness of ongoing habitat restoration projects, including coral reef cultivation across marine reserves on the East Coast.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.