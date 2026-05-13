The must-see off-site Venice Biennale Exhibitions of 2026

Inside the parallel Venice where chapels become art spills beyond the Biennale itself
Venice has always existed close to its own image. Long before arrival, it is assembled through fragments - postcards, film sequences, compressed digital views. These versions do not simplify the city so much as hold it in place: a place that seems improbable, yet remains coherent once encountered directly.
The Biennale shifts this condition. Not by turning Venice into a field of visibility, but by changing how attention is used inside it. The adjustment is slight but consistent. People slow down, sightlines extend, and encounters take longer to complete. The city does not become more visually intense; it becomes more attentive in how it is experienced.
What emerges is not a backdrop for exhibitions, but a shared field in which perception is continuously redistributed. The works gathered here are not episodic presentations. They unfold across months - from spring into late autumn 2026 - where meaning is shaped less by first encounter than by duration and return.
Venice, in this sense, no longer frames the Biennale. It participates in it - here are the must-see off-site exhibitions to immerse yourself in:
To the Daughters of the East is an off-site Venice Biennale exhibition at Palazzo Cavalli-Franchetti, bringing together eleven women artists from Central and West Asia to revisit one of the most heavily reinterpreted figures in cultural history.
Turandot arrives already saturated with interpretation. She is not encountered as a figure, but as accumulated readings.
At Palazzo Franchetti, that accumulation is interrupted rather than stabilised. Curated by Ziba Ardalan, the exhibition brings together artists including Farideh Lashai to work through a figure whose meaning has been repeatedly imposed from outside.
Turandot does not settle into a single identity. She appears across works in shifting states, each version slightly misaligned with the next. Meaning does not consolidate; it disperses.
Over time, the exhibition resists closure. Each return produces a different reading of what is already familiar, as if the figure cannot remain still long enough to become final.
Across the Palazzo Cavalli-Franchetti, Turandot unfolds less as character than as cultural construct - shaped through centuries of translation, displacement, and reinterpretation: from Persian literary origins in Nezami Ganjavi’s Haft Paykar, through European reinventions that recast her within Enlightenment ideas of the “exotic East,” to Puccini’s operatic version that fixed her within a global dramatic canon.
What remains is not a single narrative, but a sequence of returns in which meaning is continually revised rather than settled. The participating artists work across video, sculpture, painting, textile, and sound, not to illustrate this history, but to unsettle its coherence - keeping Turandot in motion rather than interpretation.
This year brings the artist back to Venice three decades after Chihuly Over Venice, returning to the city not as backdrop but as the formative environment that shaped his language in glass. Presented by Pilchuck Glass School and Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, the project unfolds along the Grand Canal as a sequence of outdoor interventions, anchored by an interpretive presentation at Palazzo Loredan.
Chihuly’s glass does not sit in Venice; it is altered by it.
Seen from the Accademia Bridge or the shifting edges of the canal, the works refuse a stable outline. Glass behaves less like form than like a recording surface for light - absorbing reflection, dissolving into water glare, and reappearing as colour rather than object. What is solid in fabrication becomes unstable in viewing.
Three monumental installations extend this instability across key points along the canal, each encountered less as sculpture than as a moment of visual interruption within the city’s own reflective surface. At Palazzo Franchetti, Gold Tower (2025) intensifies this effect at close range, where scale collapses into detail and the material reveals its internal density rather than its monumental presence.
Inside the Istituto Veneto di Scienze, Lettere ed Arti, an accompanying archival presentation shifts attention away from spectacle and toward process. Drawings, documentation, and film material trace Chihuly’s long working relationship with glass as an experimental medium - one defined by accident, repetition, and collaboration as much as control.
What the exhibition ultimately returns to is not the idea of a retrospective, but the fact of Venice itself as an unstable viewing environment: a place where even fixed objects are continuously revised by light.
The tarboosh is approached not as a historical costume, but as a visual form that carries shifting meaning across painting, culture, and time.
Curated by Roberta Semeraro, the exhibition presents the practice of Mouna Rebeiz (Beirut, 1957), whose work draws on classical references - particularly the “Three Graces” - reworked through a contemporary lens that reopens questions of femininity, beauty, and representation rather than settling them. The female figure becomes a site where inherited visual languages are both reactivated and destabilised.
Within this cycle, the tarboosh (or fez) enters as a recurring motif drawn from historical painting and cultural dress. Traditionally worn by men since the 14th century across political and religious contexts, it appears in Venetian iconography and European visual culture as a sign of status, authority, and respect.
In Rebeiz’s work, this object is displaced from its original function and placed onto monumental female nudes, where it operates less as ornament than as interruption - a visual shift that unsettles expectation and redirects interpretation. The red wool or silk form, often associated with ceremony and hierarchy, becomes a point where identity is questioned rather than affirmed.
The exhibition traces how meaning forms through repetition and visual transfer rather than fixed symbolism. The tarboosh accumulates associations from Venetian painting, classical composition, and contemporary reinterpretation, holding them in tension rather than resolving them.
The Chapel of Santa Maria della Pietà does not contain the work so much as activate it, becoming a spatial condition where architecture, ritual, and perception operate within a single field.
For this dual-site exhibition across Venice and Shanghai, Wallace Chan develops a language of thresholds rather than objects. Three monumental titanium forms anchor the chapel, derived from sacred oils used in Catholic blessing rituals - the Olea Sancta - rethought as a cycle of birth, growth, and rebirth. They remain in states of transition rather than resolution.
Suspended elements echo droplets in motion, held before final contour. Nothing settles; form stays in a continuous state of becoming.
Light drives instability. As it shifts through the chapel, titanium fractures and reorganises illumination into changing densities, altering what is seen without altering what is there.
A triptych of screens at the altar opens the work toward Shanghai, where the same sculptural logic reappears at monumental scale and shifts from contemplation into inhabitation - sculpture becoming space.
Chan tells us how he views Venice and Shanghai as a shared field shaped by water, reflection, and exchange:
“Venice and Shanghai are closely connected in my thinking - both are cities defined by water, movement, and reflection. I wanted to create a bridge between them, where the work can exist across both places rather than belong to one. It is about flow, transformation, and the way meaning travels between contexts.”
The work is ultimately structured around encounters.
In Venice, it compresses perception into intensity; in Shanghai, it expands it into spatial experience. What remains is a single system, experienced differently by each viewer, never fixed into one reading.
The idea of centrality is removed rather than debated. What replaces it is not another position, but a shift in how presence is distributed across space, bodies, and materials.
Across three floors of Palazzo Rota Ivancich, Koen Vanmechelen constructs an environment in which human, animal, and hybrid forms occupy a shared field of existence. These are not symbolic figures arranged for interpretation, but active presences within a wider ecology that refuses hierarchy.
The exhibition moves away from a human-centred reading of the world and toward a logic of relation. Crossbreeding, hybridity, and identity are not presented as subjects to be observed, but as ongoing conditions through which life, form, and meaning are continually produced.
Within this field, relations that are usually stabilised - predator and prey, subject and environment - do not remain fixed. They shift through proximity, movement, and duration, so that meaning is never assigned in advance, but generated through encounter.
The palazzo itself becomes part of this system. Its layered architecture does not simply host the works, but behaves as a responsive structure. As visitors move through its rooms and floors, works reappear in altered configurations, as if spatial arrangement is sensitive to perception itself.
Materials - bronze, marble, glass, photography, and video - extend this logic across mediums. They do not form a sequence of discrete works, but a continuous field in which biology and culture, the individual and the collective, and matter and image remain in active negotiation.
What emerges is not a narrative that can be followed or concluded. It is a condition of shared presence that stays open, unstable, and constantly reconfigured through experience.