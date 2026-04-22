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Fujairah authority releases and tracks rehabilitated turtles

UAE scientists tag rescued turtles to study behaviour and support marine conservation

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Fujairah releases turtles to track migration routes
Fujairah releases turtles to track migration routes
Fujairah Environment Authority

Fujairah: The Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA), in cooperation with the Fujairah Research Centre, has released a number of green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas) back into their natural habitat after rescue and rehabilitation.

The turtles - of varying sizes and ages - were rescued across Fujairah by the Joint Marine Biodiversity Team, formed by the two entities, before undergoing treatment at the Fujairah Research Centre’s laboratories. They were later released at Naäma Beach Villas & Spa.

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Tracking migration routes

The initiative forms part of a joint research project funded by Atlantis The Palm Group to study turtle behaviour and migration patterns. Tracking sensors have been fitted to the released turtles to monitor their routes and identify preferred nesting grounds.

Officials said the data collected will support evidence-based conservation strategies and deepen scientific understanding of endangered marine species in their natural habitats.

Conservation strategy

The project aims to generate high-quality data to support marine conservation and habitat restoration under Fujairah’s broader environmental strategy. This includes rehabilitating sea turtle habitats through coral reef cultivation, carried out in partnership with international organisations and supported by community volunteers.

Authorities said the initiative seeks to maintain ecological balance while protecting the emirate’s unique marine biodiversity.

Rare nesting activity

Of the world’s seven sea turtle species, five are found in UAE waters. The hawksbill turtle is the only species known to nest annually along the country’s western coast.

Along the eastern coast, however, only three verified nesting cases have ever been recorded — none of them in Fujairah.

‘Protecting biodiversity’

Aseela Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, said the Sea Turtle Protection Project is part of FEA’s integrated efforts to safeguard the emirate’s biodiversity.

She said the initiative aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision to protect natural resources and promote sustainable development, while enhancing marine ecosystems that play a key role in maintaining ecological balance.

Strategic location

The release site was selected for its proximity to Fujairah’s marine protected areas and in recognition of the environmental efforts of Naäma Beach Villas & Spa, a key tourism destination that actively supports conservation initiatives.

The resort works with authorities to protect nesting sites and preserve marine life along Fujairah’s coastline.

Public urged to report turtles

FEA has urged the public to report stranded, sick or injured turtles through toll-free numbers: 800TURTLE (800 887853) and 800368.

Calls are routed to specialist teams at the Fujairah Environment Authority and the Fujairah Research Centre to ensure rapid response and successful rescue operations.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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