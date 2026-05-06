Did Lionel Messi influence TMC’s defeat in West Bengal?

Ministers and celebrities close to the ruling party, in a bid to outdo each other and get close to Messi, crowded around him as he entered the stadium, and the 80,000-odd avid fans - many of whom had paid over Rs18,000 (approx. Dh700) per ticket just to see their ‘football God’ - failed to even catch a glimpse as the visibly annoyed Argentine was rushed off the field. What followed thereafter was utter chaos as the infuriated fans uprooted seats – a symbolic move in hindsight – and hurled them on to the field with the police having a torrid time controlling the angry crowd.