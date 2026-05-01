Police shared video of the incident, with the car moving at speed before crossing junction
Dubai: Dubai Police have summoned a motorist who deliberately removed his vehicle’s front number plate and drove through a red light at high speed.
Police shared a video of the incident, with the car moving at speed before crossing the junction against the signal without front plate number, endangering other road users.
Police said the driver’s actions were not only a breach of traffic regulations but behaviour that could have led to severe consequences.
Under Dubai’s vehicle impoundment law- Decree No. (30) of 2023, the driver faces a release fine of Dh50,000 to recover the vehicle, reflecting the severity with which such violations are treated.