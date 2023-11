Dubai: Whether you are a seasoned motorist on Dubai roads or have only recently received your licence, it is important to be aware of not just the speed of the road but also how speeding violations are registered by Dubai Police.

The Dubai Police website provides a list of road speeds in the UAE, with two categories – road speed and radar control.

While road speed refers to the speed that is highlighted on the road signs that you will find when driving down the road, radar control refers to the speed at which you will be recorded for a speeding fine on that road.

The difference between the two speeds is often referred to as the grace speed limit, which can be anywhere between 20km/h and 30km/h in some cases.

Road speeds in Dubai

Here is the list of the road speeds and radar control speeds for these roads. It is important to note that some roads may have two speeds mentioned. This is because the speed may be different along different stretches of the road:

1. Al Nahda Road

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

2. Damascus Street

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

3. Al Quds Street

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

4. Tunisia Street

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

5. Sheik Khalifa Road

Road speed – 70km/h

Radar control – 91km/h

6. Amman Street

Road speed – 60 km/h or 80km/h

Radar control – 91km/h or 101km/h

7. Al Minaa Road

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

8. Beirut Street

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

9. Zaabeel Second Street

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

10. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan

Road speed – 80km/h or 100km/h

Radar control – 101km/h or 121km/h

11. Airport Tunnel-Beirut Street

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

12. Tripoli Street

Road speed – 90km/h or 100km/h

Radar control – 111km/h or 121km/h

13. Al Jumeira Road

Road speed – 70km/h

Radar control – 91km/h

14. Nad Al Shiba Road

Road speed – 70km/h

Radar control – 91km/h

15. Al Wasl Road

Road speed – 70km/h

Radar control – 91km/h

16. Baghdad Street

Road speed – 70km/h or 80km/h

Radar control – 91km/h or 101km/h

17. Um Al Sheef Street

Road speed – 70km/h

Radar control – 91km/h

18. Al Manarah Road

Road speed – 70km/h

Radar control – 91km/h

19. Al Athar Street

Road speed – 70km/h

Radar control – 91km/h

20. Al Thunaya Street

Road speed – 70km/h

Radar control – 91km/h

21. Al Hadeeqa Street

Road speed – 70km/h

Radar control – 91km/h

22. Al Seif Street

Road speed – 70km/h

Radar control – 91km/h

23. Al Orouba Road

Road speed – 70km/h

Radar control – 91km/h

24. Al Abraj Street

Road speed – 70km/h

Radar control – 91km/h

25. Muscat Road

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

26. Al Khail Road

Road speed – 100km/h

Radar control – 121km/h

27. Al Yalayes Road

Road speed – 100km/h or 120km/h

Radar control – 121km/h or 141km/h

28. Al Aweer Road

Road speed – 100km/h

Radar control – 121km/h

29. Emirates Road

Road speed – 110km/h

Radar control – 131km/h

30. Mohammad Bin Zayed Road

Road speed – 110km/h

Radar control – 131km/h

31. Expo Road

Road speed – 100km/h

Radar control – 121km/h

32. Al Ittihad Road

Road speed – 80km/h or 100km/h

Radar control – 100km/h or 121km/h

33. Ras Al Khor Road

Road speed – 100km/h

Radar control – 121km/h

34. Sheikh Zayed Road

Road speed – 100km/h or 120km/h

Radar control – 121km/h or 141km/h

35. Al Rabat Street

Road speed – 100km/h

Radar control – 121km/h

36. Al Khawaneej Street

Road speed – 100km/h

Radar control – 121km/h

37. Al Amardi Street

Road speed – 80km/h or 90km/h

Radar control – 101km/h or 111km/h

38. Sheikh Rashid Road

Road speed – 100km/h

Radar control – 121km/h

39. Hatta Main Road

Road speed – 80km/h or 100km/h

Radar control – 101km/h or 121km/h

40. Al Khaleej Street

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

41. Airport Road

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

42. Nad Al Hamar Road

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

43. King Salman Bin Abdulaziz (Previously Al Soufouh)

Road speed – 70km/h

Radar control – 91km/h

44. Al Soufouh 2 Road

Road speed – 70km/h

Radar control – 91km/h

45. Oud Metha Road

Road speed – 60km/h or 80km/h

Radar control – 91km/h or 101km/h

46. Umm Hurair Road

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

47. Umm Suqeim Road

Road speed – 90km/h

Radar control – 111km/h

48. Al Mankhoul Road

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

49. Al Manama Street

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

50. Al Meydan Street

Road speed – 80km/h or 100km/h

Radar control – 101km/h or 121km/h

51. Casablanca Street

Road speed – 70km/h

Radar control – 91km/h

52. Hessa Road

Road speed – 80km/h or 100km/h

Radar control – 101km/h or 121km/h

53. Al Mafraq Road

Road speed – 70km/h

Radar control – 91km/h

54. Dubai Financial Road

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

55. Al Qudra Road

Road speed – 100km/h

Radar control – 121km/h

56. Algeria Street

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

57. Tunisia Street

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

58. Dubai-Al Ain Road

Road speed – 100km/h or 120km/h

Radar control – 121km/h or 141km/h

59. Al Asayel Street

Road speed – 70km/h or 80km/h

Radar control – 91km/h or 101km/h

60. Qarn Al Sabkhah Street

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

61. Jumeira Palm Road

Road speed – 60km/h

Radar control – 91km/h

62. Seeh Shuaib Road

Road speed – 80km/h

Radar control – 101km/h

What is the fine for speeding?

The amount of fine and penalty depends on how far above the speed limit you were caught driving.

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 20 km/hour



Fine: Dh300

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 30 km/hour



Fine: Dh600

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 40 km/hour



Fine: Dh700

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 50 km/hour



Fine: Dh1,000

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 60 km/hour



Fine: Dh1,500

Black Points: 6

Retention period: 15 days for light vehicles

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 60 km/hour





Fine: Dh2,000

Black Points: 12

Retention period: 30 days for light vehicles

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 80 km/hour



Fine: Dh3,000

Black Points: 23

Retention period: 60 days for light vehicles

How to check for traffic fines

Worried that your car just got flashed by a radar? If you did commit a traffic violation, you will receive a text message notification from Dubai Police on your registered mobile number. The message will have the date on which the violation was committed, your vehicle plate number and the amount of the fine.