Dubai: If you are a regular commuter between Dubai and Sharjah, the reduction of road speed limit from 100 km/h to 80 km/h, on Al Ittihad Road, will be in effect from today, November 20.
“This decision, which has been coordinated with the Dubai Police General HQ, is based on a recent study that reviewed the number of entrances/exits, proximity of intersections, recurrence of traffic accidents, and recent improvements and developments in the area,” the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said in a statement issued on November 14. Al Ittihad Road connects Dubai with Sharjah.
How do I know when to reduce my speed?
According to RTA, the speed reduction has come into effect on the stretch between Sharjah and Al Garhoud Bridge. Not only will you be able to see the new speed limit on the updated traffic signs along Al Ittihad Road, RTA has also ensured that red lines mark the road from the area that the reduced speed comes into effect.
Why are road speeds reduced?
In the statement issued by the RTA, it also stated how the modification of speed limits is subject to various factors and engineering standards, including road design speed and the actual speed observed by most drivers – speed of 85 per cent of motorists.
Other parameters include urbanisation along the road, pedestrian activity, the presence of vital facilities, the history of traffic accidents, and traffic volume on the road.
Fines you face
If you are not alert to these road signs and markings and continue to drive at a speed of over 100km/h along this stretch, you would face a minimum fine of Dh600, as per the list of fines mentioned in the UAE’s Traffic Law - Ministerial Resolution No. (178) for the year 2017 on Rules and Procedures of Traffic Control.
To know more about speeding fines and how you can avoid them, read our guide here.