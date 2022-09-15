Dubai: With some of the best roads in the world, motorists in the UAE can truly enjoy a good driving experience. However, with smooth roads and a well-connected infrastructure, motorists can also make the error of driving too fast.
The UAE’s Federal Traffic Law, specifically Ministerial Resolution No. (178) for the year 2017 on Rules and Procedures of Traffic Control, lays out clear fines and penalties for drivers who fail to abide by the speed limit of a given road. So, if you are someone who is inclined to drive fast, here are all the fines you should keep in mind.
Fines for speeding on the road
Firstly, it is important to note that most radars on UAE roads give motorists some leeway if they drive above the stated speed limit. Except Abu Dhabi, which announced in 2018 that it would be scrapping the grace speed limit.
The amount of fine and penalty depends on how far above the speed limit you were caught driving.
Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 20 km/hour
Fine: Dh300
Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 30 km/hour
Fine: Dh600
Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 40 km/hour
Fine: Dh700
Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 50 km/hour
Fine: Dh1,000
Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 60 km/hour
Fine: Dh1,500
Black Points: 6
Retention period: 15 days for light vehicles
Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 60 km/hour
Fine: Dh2,000
Black Points: 12
Retention period: 30 days for light vehicles
Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 80 km/hour
Fine: Dh3,000
Black Points: 23
Retention period: 60 days for light vehicles
Fines in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi did away with a 'grace speed limit' in 2018, which was 20 km/hr. So, any increase in speed above the designated limit will result in a fine.