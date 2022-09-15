Fines for speeding on the road

Firstly, it is important to note that most radars on UAE roads give motorists some leeway if they drive above the stated speed limit. Except Abu Dhabi, which announced in 2018 that it would be scrapping the grace speed limit.

The amount of fine and penalty depends on how far above the speed limit you were caught driving.

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 20 km/hour

Fine: Dh300

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 30 km/hour

Fine: Dh600

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 40 km/hour

Fine: Dh700

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 50 km/hour

Fine: Dh1,000

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 60 km/hour

Fine: Dh1,500

Black Points: 6

Retention period: 15 days for light vehicles

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 60 km/hour

Fine: Dh2,000

Black Points: 12

Retention period: 30 days for light vehicles

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 80 km/hour

Fine: Dh3,000

Black Points: 23

Retention period: 60 days for light vehicles

Fines in Abu Dhabi