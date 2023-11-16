Dubai: Starting from Friday, November 17, Ras Al Khaimah residents will be able travel to Dubai Mall by bus for only Dh30.

On Thursday, November 16, the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) announced that it has launched a new public bus line in cooperation with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), which offers two round trips during the weekend.

If you frequently use public transportation, here is all you need to know about the new inter-emirate bus route.

Cost

• Dh30 for a one-way trip.

• Dh60 for a round trip.

• Free for children under the age of three.

Bus schedule and timings

The bus service is only available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Timings:

• From Ras Al Khaimah to Dubai Mall: 2pm and 5pm.

• From Dubai Mall to Ras Al Khaimah: 7pm and 10.30pm.

Trip duration:

According to the RAKTA Bus website – rakbus.ae, it will take one hour and 45 minutes to reach Dubai Mall from Ras Al Khaimah.

Bus stop locations

In Ras Al Khaimah, the pick-up point is the Al Hamra Bus Station in the Al Dhait area. This is the emirate’s central bus station.

The RAKTA bus will drop off passengers at the Dubai Mall public bus stop, also known as the tourist drop-off area. This is located in front of the Grand Drive Entrance, on the lower ground floor of Dubai Mall.

How to book tickets online

You can book your tickets online through the ‘RAKBUS’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices, or the official website for RAKTA bus services - www.rakbus.ae, by following these steps:

Step 1: Enter the trip details

• Visit the website - rakbus.ae, and select your departure point as RAK – ‘Al Hamra Bus Station’ and ‘Dubai Mall’ as your arrival.

• Enter the outbound and return date.

• Select the number of passengers.

• Click on ‘Find my Journey’.

Step 2: Select the timings

• Select the timings for the outbound and return trip.

• Click ‘Continue’.

Step 3: Select your seat

• Selecting your seat on the RAKTA bus is free of charge. There are seats reserved for seniors, women and People of Determination. You also have the option to select seats with extra leg room.

• Select your seats for both the trips by selecting the ‘Confirm’ button. Click ‘Continue’.

Step 3: Log into your RAKTA account or create a new account

If you do not have an existing account with RAKTA, click on the ‘Sign Up’ option under ‘Log In’ and enter your full name, nationality, mobile number and email address, and then create a password. Next, select your age group.

Step 4: Enter passenger details

Once you have created an account, you must enter the passenger details, which include your full name, mobile number, age, gender and nationality.

Step 5: Select your payment method:

You have two options to choose from:

• Pay Now – if you select this option, you will have to pay for the tickets with your credit or debit card online.

• Pay at the counter – if you select this option, you will receive a reference number, which you will have to provide at the ticket counters in Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Hamra Bus Station in Al Dhait area.

If you have paid for the tickets online, you will receive a digital ticket on your registered email address. You must show the digital ticket to the driver before boarding the bus.

Travel from Ras Al Khaimah to Global Village by bus

Another popular tourist destination in Dubai that RAKTA also operates to is Global Village.

The bus operates every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the ongoing season of Global Village. The cost for a single trip is Dh30.

Timings:

Ras Al Khaimah to Global Village - 4pm

Global Village to Ras Al Khaimah - 11pm

Travel from UAE to Oman by bus

In October, RAKTA launched a bus service from Ras Al Khaimah, UAE to Musandam, Oman, which operates on weekends with two trips per day.

A one-way ticket costs Dh50, with free travel for children under the age of 3.

Bus schedule and timings

The bus service is only available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Timings:

From Ras Al Khaimah to Musandam:

• 8am

• 6pm