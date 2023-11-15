How do I request a wheelchair?

If you need to book wheelchair assistance at the airport, you must inform your airline at least 24 to 48 hours before travel and before checking in online.

Once you have informed your airline, an airline or airport employee will assist you from your flight to the pick-up point when you arrive.

Both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) have services available for people who require special assistance. This includes dedicated check-in areas, complimentary parking for drivers who are People of Determination, prioritised drop-off points and wheelchair access. The airports are also equipped with specialised ambulifts (high lifts) for passengers who have difficulty navigating the aircraft steps when the plane is parked remotely.

If you are departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB), you can avail the wheelchair services from the curbside of Terminal 3 or the check-in counters from Terminal 1 and 2.

Will I be charged?

If you are travelling though Dubai Airports, wheelchair access is free.

How do I get special assistance for medical conditions at Dubai Airport?

For passengers with medical conditions and mobility issues, Dnata, which is the Dubai-based air and travel services provider, provides trained assistance.

To arrange this, you can fill up the ‘Special Assistance Bookings’ form online on the Dnata website – dnatatravel.com, or contact the customer help centre – 800 36282.

Depending on your requirements, Dnata can arrange assistance at the airport or on the flight, help you with booking accessible accommodation or arrange transportation to your hotel or residence.

How to book special assistance with Dnata

1. Visit this link: https://www.dnatatravel.com/help/special-assistance.aspx and fill in the following details:

• Contact name

• Name of the passenger needing assistance

• Medical condition

• Email address

• Mobile number

2. Select the booking type:

• Flight Only

• Hotel Only

• Flights and Hotel

3. If you need help with airport or flight assistance, enter the departure date, and select whether you have your wheelchair.

• Enter the destination airport and departure airport.

• Enter the outbound and return time.

• Select the number of passengers.

4. Provide additional information regarding your flight and requirements.

Cost

Depending on the details you filled out in the form, a Dnata customer service representative will get back to you with a quote. According to Dnata, the cost for the service is based on the level of assistance required.

Dubai Airport Meet and Greet service – ‘Marhaba’

Whether you are travelling first class, business class or economy, you can book a VIP airport Meet and Greet service at Dubai Airport.

‘Marhaba’ is available for all travellers and assists them with all the airport formalities and security.

A ‘Marhaba’ representative will fast-track a traveller through immigration, speed up security clearance and get porter assistance for baggage claim.

According to ‘Marhaba’ this service is useful for people travelling with their families, for the elderly, business travellers, People of Determination or passengers with language barriers.

How to book

1. Visit the website - www.marhabaservices.com/ae/english2.

Click on ‘Airport Meet and Greet Services’ on the site’s menu tab.

3. Select one of the options – arrival, transfer or departure.

4. Select the airport.

5. Enter the date.

6. Select the number of passengers – adults, children or infants.

7. Choose your service – ‘Marhaba’ offers different packages to passengers and each of them offers different services.

8. Select if you want a wheelchair service – this can cost an additional Dh120.

9. Click on ‘Check Availability’.

After a few seconds, the ‘Marhaba’ service will check if the service is available for that date and flight. Next, click ‘Add to Cart’ and pay for the fees online.

You can also call the customer service centre - 800 627 4222 to make a booking.

Cost

The cost for the ‘Marhaba’ service depends on the type of package, which can range from a basic package for fast-tracking through the airport, all the way to VIP services, which include a chauffer-driven luxury car:

• Fast track – Dh80

• Bronze – Dh90

• Silver – Dh136

• Gold – Dh273

• Family – Dh225.75

• Elite – Dh1,050

Can I get help with carrying my bags?

If you are travelling with family or just need help to pick up your suitcase from baggage claim, you can use the porters stationed at the departure entrance or the baggage reclaim section at Dubai Airport.



Cost: Dh40

Dedicated services for People of Determination

If you are a Person of Determination, or have someone in the family who is, Dubai Airports - Terminals 1, 2, and 3 – have dedicated services that make it easy for People of Determination to navigate the check-in, immigration and boarding procedures.