1. When booking your flight, request a DPNA code for assistance.

The Disabled Passenger with Intellectual or Developmental Disability Needing Assistance (DPNA) code informs the flight that you may require assistance during your trip. You can request for the code when booking your flight, either in person, via telephone or via a travel agent.

2. Make use of complimentary parking for up to two hours at any terminal.

Dubai Airports advises passengers to ensure they arrive three hours before departure for international flights. You need to be at your gate 45 minutes before take-off.

If you are travelling to the airport by car, People of Determination get complimentary parking for two hours at all terminals.

If you are travelling to the airport by taxi, you can book a special taxi for People of Determination through the DTC (Dubai Taxi Corporation) App or through their toll-free number: 80088088. Taxi drivers are trained and certified to deal with visual and physical impairments.

3. Pick up a sunflower lanyard from dedicated collection points across DXB.

Image Credit: Supplied/Dubai Airports

The Sunflower lanyard is a discrete identifier worn by passengers with hidden disabilities throughout the airport so that staff can identify them. Wearing the lanyard will help staff at the airport identify that you may need additional support.

Only one lanyard is required per group, and anyone in the group can wear the lanyard to indicate that someone in the group has a hidden disability.

How can you get a sunflower lanyard?

Image Credit: Supplied/Dubai Airports

You need to look for the Sunflower sign at the information desk near entrance no. 2 in Terminal 3 and at dedicated collection points in Terminals 1 and 2.

You can also ask for assistance from staff members wearing sunflower pins, these staff members are trained to assist travellers with hidden disabilities. Make sure that you keep your lanyard after your journey, as it is reusable across other airports.

What is the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower? Wearing the Sunflower discreetly indicates to people around the wearer including staff, colleagues and health professionals that they need additional support, help or a little more time.

Over 200 airports across the world either already recognise the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower and provide assistance to passengers accordingly, or are planning to implement the system soon.

4. Head to priority check-in lanes for faster passport control, security check and boarding.

The Assisted Passenger Services desk is the priority check-in desk for all People of Determination passengers in Terminal 3.

In Terminals 1 and 2, you will be prioritised for check- in if you are wearing the Sunflower lanyard, based on the airline’s process.

5. Take a buggy ride to get around easily.

While you can take the elevator, escalator or moving walkway to make your way to the airplane, you will be given priority for a buggy ride or for a wheelchair if you have your sunflower lanyard on.

Look for dedicated seats marked for People of Determination while waiting at your gate.