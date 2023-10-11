Discounted tickets for Global Village

According to Global Village, ticket prices will start from Dh22.50.

If you purchase the ticket online, you will receive a 10 per cent discount. Online bookings can be made through Global Village’s official website www.globalvillage.ae, or mobile app ‘Global Village’, available for Apple and Android devices. However, tickets have not yet gone on sale.

Special bus service for just Dh10

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) operates a dedicated bus service for Global Village and on October 10, the authority announced that it will resume this bus service for the upcoming season, too.

These are the four bus routes operated by RTA for Global Village:

1. Route 102 - From Al Rashidiya Bus Station Gate 5 in Rashidiya

2. Route 103 - From Union Square Bus Station in Deira

3. Route 104 - From Al Ghubaiba Bus Station in Al Fahidi

4. Route 106 - From the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station

The buses from each of these stations will depart every 60 minutes.

To travel on the bus, you need to make sure you have a nol card with enough balance for a two-way trip. If you do not have sufficient balance in your nol card, you can top it up with the ‘Nol Pay’ app, which is available for Apple, Android, and Huawei devices, or from the nol top-up machines located at the bus stations.

Bus timings

To find out schedule for the bus routes for Global Village, download the S’hail app by RTA, which is its journey planning app available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices. Click here to find out more.

Free fireworks, live circus show and world-class concerts – the entertainment line-up for Global Village’s 28th season

Visitors will get to enjoy a free fireworks show every Friday at 9pm.

According to Global Village’s announcement, the upcoming season will feature musical concerts, a live circus show and also a new ‘Cyber City Stunt Show’, which will feature flying bikes and other action stunts. For younger visitors, Global Village has organised a ‘Kids Theatre’ and interative shows and workshops.

Electric traditional abra rides in Global Village

RTA also announced it will resume its electric abra for Global Village. According to RTA’s official website – rta.ae, the abra has a seating capacity of eight passengers and the cost for the abra trip is as follows:

• Dh68.25 per person for 25 minutes

• Dh52.50 to book the entire Abra for a trip of 12 to 15 minutes