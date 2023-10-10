Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai will restart four bus routes to and from Global Village on October 18, the same day the attraction reopens.
Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said the routes are:
• Route 102 from Rashdiya Bus Station to Global Village at intervals of 60 minutes
• Route 103 from Al Ittihad Bus Station to Global Village every 40 minutes
• Route 104 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Global Village every 60 minutes
• Route 106 from Mall of the Emirates Bus Station to Global Village every 60 minutes
The fare of a single trip to Global Village is D10. RTA deploys deluxe coaches to run this service.
Electric abras
“RTA will also recommence the operation of tourist trips on electric abras at Global Village for the 2023-2024 season by deploying two electric abras to cater to Global Village visitors during this season,” said Bahrozyan.