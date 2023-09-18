Dubai: You can now pre-book the VIP packages for Global Village’s 28th Season on September 23 at 10am, and only a limited number of packs are available.

Global Village has also announced that one VIP pack holder will receive a cheque worth Dh28,000, meant to commemorate the 28th Season.

Season 28 will be open from October 18, 2023 to April 28, 2024.

When do the VIP Packages go on sale?

• September 23 - Pre-booking opens from 10am for VIP packs.

• September 30 - Sale launch from 10am for VIP packs.

The pre-booking of the VIP packs gives visitors the chance to make their purchase on September 29, 24-hours ahead of the public sale on September 30.

Where do I buy the tickets?

- Online - Through the Virgin Megastore tickets website - tickets.virginmegastore.me



- In-person – You can visit the following Virgin Megastore branches to buy the VIP Packages:

• Abu Dhabi Mall

• Al Zahia Mall

• Arabian Ranches 2

• Dubai Hills

• Dubai Mall

• Dubai Marina Mall

• Ibn Battuta Mall

• Mall of The Emirates

• Mercato Mall

• Mirdif City Centre

• Nakheel Mall

• Sahara Centre

• The Galleria Al Maryah Island

• YAS Mall



Individuals with a valid Emirates ID and who are 18 years old or older are eligible to purchase a VIP pack.

What does the VIP pack include?

Guests can choose between Diamond, Platinum, Gold or Silver VIP packs. All packs will include VIP entry tickets, VIP parking privileges and VIP Wonder Passes that can be used to visit multiple Global Village attractions.

VIP package cost

• Silver VIP Pack - Dh1,750

• Gold VIP Pack - Dh2,250

• Platinum VIP Pack - Dh2,950

• Diamond VIP Pack - Dh7,000

Each pack has specific deals and discounts. The higher the cost of the package, the more tickets and vouchers you would get.

For example, the Diamond VIP Pack, gives the holder one remote control for reserved VIP parking, 200 VIP tickets and vouchers to various Global Village attractions and services like in-park taxi transport. You also get complimentary tickets for other attractions outside Global Village like Dubai Parks and Resorts and Roxy Cinema.

For the new season, only 30 VIP Diamond packs are available, according to Global Village.

VIP Package benefits

While the exact offers included in each package may vary, here are some of the privileges you can enjoy with the VIP packages:

• Reserve a table at a restaurant on the Global Village mobile application.

• Car wash and porter.

• VIP car park, which is close to the Global Village entrance.

• VIP Concierge.

• VIP Wonder Pass, which can be used for multiple rides at Carnaval and Ripley’s Believe It Or Not.

• Discounts on ticket prices for an exclusive tour of Burj Al Arab, and also get discounted tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sea Breeze at JBR and JumpX.

Global Village location:

The attraction is located on the Mohamed Bin Zayed Road (E311) between the Arabian Ranches residential development and the IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park.

Timings: