1. Dubai Garden Glow – now open

Dubai Garden Glow reopened for its ninth season on Wednesday, September 13. Image Credit: Supplied.

If you want to experience walking through millions of lights and visual illusions, the Dubai Garden Glow reopened for its ninth season on Wednesday, September 13.

The park stretches across 50 acres of greenery and is regarded as the world's ‘biggest glow-in-the-dark garden’.

Once the sun sets, Dubai Garden Glow's 10 million LED lights, 500 glowing designs and 120 animatronic dinosaurs come alive.

Location:

Dubai Garden Glow is located in Zabeel Park and you must enter through Gate No.6 or 7.

Timings:

• Sunday to Friday: 5pm to 10pm

• Saturday and public holidays: 5pm to 12am

2. Dubai Miracle Garden – now open

Dubai Miracle Garden reopened for its new season on Friday, September 29.

The flower-themed garden boasts more than 150 million flowers and at least 120 varieties of plants, with the entire park spanning 72,000 square metres.

The most famous attractions at Dubai Miracle Garden are the Guinness World Record-breaking floral sculpture, which is in the shape of an Emirates Airbus A380, and an 18-metre sculpture of Mickey Mouse made with 100,000 plants and flowers.

Location:

Dubai Miracle Garden is located in Al Barsha South, Street 3 in Dubailand.

Timings:

• Weekdays (Monday to Friday): 9am to 9pm

• Weekends (Saturday and Sunday): 9am to 11pm

3. Global Village – opens October 18

Global Village will reopen a week early this year for Season 28. Image Credit: Ahmad Alotobi/Gulf News

One of Dubai’s most popular destinations, Global Village will reopen on October 18 and the attraction is expected to stay open till April 28, 2024. While details of the attractions and ticket offers for the new season have not been released yet, Global Village has opened up registrations for kiosks and food carts .

Location:

Located on the Mohamed Bin Zayed Road (E311) between the Arabian Ranches residential development and the IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park.

Timings:

• Monday to Thursday – 4pm to 12am.

• Friday to Sunday – 4pm to 1am.

4. Dubai Safari Park - October 5

Regular tickets for Dubai Safari Park are yet to go on sale, but it is expected to reopen by the end of September or early October. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai Safari Park will welcome visitors from Thursday, October 5, and the tickets for the new 2023-2024 season are also available online on the park's official website - dubaisafari.ae .

Dubai Safari Park, which spans over 119 hectares – or around 166 football fields – is home to around 3,000 animals, which includes 78 species of mammals, including 10 different carnivores and 17 primates, 50 types of reptiles, 111 species of birds plus amphibians and invertebrates.

For the complete details on the ticket prices and how buy them, click here.

Location:

Located in the Al Warqa 4 district, off E44, Ras Al Khor Road. The closest landmark to Dubai Safari Park is Dragon Mart.

Timings: