Dubai: Dubai Miracle Garden, the largest natural flower garden in the world, has opened for the season, marking its 12-year anniversary today.

Bouyed by the success of its offerings last year, the ‘miracle’ team of architects and designers has recreated the attractions, with some enhanced attractions this year.

This season, the garden has introduced a new, bigger-sized Water Wheel — which will accompany the two smaller Water Wheels that already exist within the garden. Along with the expanded roaster of entertainment events and shows, there is also expanded parking space to serve the visitors that have been growing in numbers every year.

Dubai Miracle Garden is spread across a land area of 72,000 square metres. Image Credit: Supplied

The garden’s ‘Smurfs Mushroom Village’ has introduced seven new structures, with additional space for visitors to move about, rest and take photos.

In a separate area that was dedicated to FIFA World Cup celebrations last year, visitors could delight in the sight of Smurfs characters dressed in unique and never-before-seen floral attires. Additionally, within the ‘Central Plaza,’ another group of Smurfs characters engaged with the numerous botanical exhibits, striking quirky poses and adding an extra layer of enchantment to the experience.

This year’s edition also boasts an expanded fleet of retail and F&B offerings.

Dubai Miracle Garden has also added additional seating areas throughout the garden.

In addition, all other floral exhibits that have made Dubai Miracle Garden a crowd favourite will continue to be featured this season, including the ‘Floral Tunnels’ featuring a brilliant display of flowers, water-themed attractions and innovative 3D water and lighting installations.

Two massive structures in the shape of two hands displaying the shape of a heart will continue being a favourite among visitors looking to create a picture-perfect moment. The garden also boasts the famous, Guinness World Record-holding Emirates A380 exhibit that’s covered in over 500,000 fresh flowers and live plants. An ‘Umbrella Tunnel’ and ‘Lake Park’ are some other attractions that reek of awe-inspiring creativity, beauty and celebration of nature.

The floral destination is spread across a land area of 72,000 square metres in the heart of Dubai Land and hosts a record-breaking 150 million natural flowers from more than 120 varieties—a blooming feat that is unparalleled in the region.

Garden timings