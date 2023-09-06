1. 30-, 60-, 90-day visa – single entry

Sponsor: Tourist agency registered in the UAE

One of the most common visa types to apply for is the single entry visit visa, where you have the option to choose the duration as 30, 60 or 90 days.

Required documents

1. A personal photo.

2. A copy of the passport.

3. The identity card of the country of origin for some nationalities.

Conditions you need to fulfil

1. Your passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry into the country.

2. A return ticket.

3. Valid health insurance in the country. This will be applied for by your travel agency.

Cost

For this visa, the cost will depend on the duration of your visa, as well as the travel agency’s service charges.

Security deposit:

There is no guarantee or security amount for this type of visa.

Sponsor: Self-sponsored

According to the UAE government’s official website – u.ae, a foreigner is granted a ‘visit visa to search for new job opportunities’ without requiring a host or sponsor within the country for one trip. You can apply for a job-seeker visa with a validity of either 60, 90 or 120 days.

Conditions you need to fulfil

According to u.ae, to get a visit visa for the purpose of exploring job opportunities, the applicant must fulfil the following conditions:

1. He/she must be either:

• in the first, second or third skill level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) professional levels of jobs, or

• a graduate from the best 500 universities in the world according to the classification approved by the Ministry of Education and must have graduated within the last 2 years.

2. He/she must hold a bachelor's degree or its equivalent.

3. He/she must fulfil the prescribed financial guarantee.

Required documents

• Coloured passport sized photograph

• A copy of the applicant’s passport

• Qualification certificate (attested)

Cost

60-day jobseeker visa:



Request fees – Dh100

Issue fees – Dh200

Security deposits - Dh1,025

E-services fees - Dh28

ICP fees - Dh22

Smart services fee – Dh100

Visa Insurance fee – Dh80



90-day jobseeker visa:



Request fees – Dh100

Issue fees – Dh300

Security deposits - Dh1,025

E-services fees - Dh28

ICP fees - Dh22

Smart services fee – Dh100

Visa Insurance fee – Dh100

120-day jobseeker visa:



Request fees - Dh100

Issue fees - Dh400

Security deposits - Dh1,025

E-services fees - Dh28

ICP fees - Dh22

Smart services fee – Dh100

Visa Insurance fee – Dh120



3. Multi-entry tourist visa – 30 or 60 days

Sponsor: Tourist agency registered in the UAE

According to the GDRFA website, “after paying the required fee and providing a financial guarantee, the foreigner is given the right to enter the country for 30 or 60 days to make several trips for tourism. The guarantor or host must be an organisation engaged in the tourism industry.”

Documents required

1. A personal photo.

2. A copy of the passport.

3. The identity card of the country of origin for some nationalities.

Conditions you need to fulfil

1. Your passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry into the country.

2. A return ticket.

3. Valid health insurance in the country. This will be applied for by your travel agency.

Cost

Here is a cost breakdown as per the GDRFA website:



Tourist visa fee for 30 days: Dh300

Tourist visa fee for 60 days: Dh500



You would also need to factor in the cost of additional 5% Value Added Tax (VAT), the travel agency’s service fees as well as the travel insurance cost, which will be applied for by the travel agency.



Additional fees (if the sponsored person is inside the country):

Knowledge Dirham: Dh10

Innovation Dirham: Dh10

Fee inside the country: Dh500

Sponsor: Self-sponsored

UAE tourists can visit the country on a five-year entry permit that allows them to enter the UAE multiple times a year and stay in the country for up to 180 days without a sponsor.

According to the GDRFA, you can apply the visa is issued for a stay of 30, 60 or 90 days once a year, at the time of application. “This period may be extended for a similar amount of time, as long as the total number of days spent there in a year is at most 180,” the GDRFA website states.

Required documents

To apply for the multiple entry tourist visa, the applicant must provide the following:



• a coloured passport sized photograph

• a copy of the passport

• medical insurance

• bank statement for the last six months with a balance $4,000 (Dh14,692) or its equivalent in foreign currencies

• tour programme

• a ticket for onward journey.

Conditions you need to fulfil

To obtain this visa, the applicant must have:



• a bank balance of $4,000 (Dh14,692) or its equivalent in foreign currencies during the last six months

• a valid health insurance policy applicable in the UAE

• a ticket to and from the UAE

• proof of stay (hotel/residential address) in the UAE.

Cost

The cost of the visa will depend on the duration of stay, as per the breakdown provided by GDRFA



• 30-day visit visa fee: Dh300

• 60-day visit visa fee: Dh500

• 90-day visitor visa fee: Dh700

• Plus VAT (5%).



Financial guarantees:

• Guarantee amount: Dh2,000

• Warranty service fee: Dh20

• Fee for collection and return of the guarantee: Dh40



Health insurance:

• Securing a 30-day visitor visa: Dh40

• Securing a 60-day visitor visa: Dh60

• Securing a 90-day visitor visa: Dh90



Additional fees (if the sponsored person is inside the country):



• Knowledge fee: Dh10

• Innovation fee: Dh10

• Fee inside the country: Dh500

Sponsor: Self-sponsored

You can also apply for a ‘visit visa to explore investment opportunities’ without requiring a sponsor or a host. You can apply for a single-entry visa with a validity of either 60, 90 or 120 days.

Required documents

1. A personal photo.

2. A copy of the passport.

3. Evidence of investment.

Conditions you need to fulfil

According to u.ae, to apply for the visit visa to explore investment opportunities, the foreigner must be:

• financially solvent, talent, or a holder of a high qualification

• a professional in the prospective business in his home country and

• fulfil the prescribed financial guarantee.

Cost

60-day visit visa fee: Dh200

90-day visit visa fee: Dh300

120-day visit visa: Dh400

In addition to the Value Added Tax (5%).



Financial guarantees:

Security amount: Dh1000

Warranty service fee: Dh20

Fee for collection and return of the guarantee: Dh40



Additional fees (if the sponsored person is inside the country):

Knowledge dirham: Dh10

Innovation dirham: Dh10

Fee inside the country: Dh500

Sponsor: Self-sponsored

Indian citizens holding a normal passport are eligible for a 14-day visa on arrival if they meet certain criteria.

Conditions you need to fulfil

A 14-day visa on arrival is available to Indian citizens holding a normal passport and either:



• a visit visa issued by the US or,

• a green card issued by the US or,

• a residence visa issued by the UK or,

• a residence visa issued by the EU,



… provided that the visa or the green card is valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in the UAE. Your passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry into the UAE.

You can also apply for the visa in advance through the ICP by following these steps.

Cost for online application

Fees to issue visa - Dh100

E-Services fee - Dh28

ICP fees – Dh22

Smart services fee - Dh100

7. Multi-entry visa for a relative or friend

Sponsor: UAE-based resident

UAE residents planning to invite their friends or family to the country can apply for a 90-day single or multiple-entry visit visa through ICP or GDRFA.

Required documents

• Recent passport size coloured photograph of the relative or friend.

• Proof of kinship (birth or marriage certificate) – this is required in case you are sponsoring your family member’s visit visa. Otherwise, you may need to provide a consanguinity certificate.

• A copy of the relative’s or friend’s valid passport.

• A copy of your Emirates ID.

• Proof of residence for the sponsored. Here you may be able to provide your rental contract or details of the hotel reservation for the relative or friend.

• Copy of the return ticket.

According to the ICP, you may be asked to provide additional documents, depending on the information entered in the application.

According to experts interviewed by Gulf News, the visit visa for dependents can be extended within the UAE. Click here to read a detailed guide on how you can apply for an extension for this visa.

Cost

• Security deposit: Dh1,025. The financial guarantee is refundable if the visa is not approved.

• Request fees: Dh100

• Issue fees: Dh300

• E-services fees: Dh28

• ICP fees: Dh22

• Smart services fee: Dh100

Total: Dh1,575

8. Student visit visa – 30, 60 or 180 days

Sponsor: Authorised universities, educational, or research institutions.

According to GDRFA, a foreigner can get this visa for study, training, receiving a qualification, or similar activities.

Required documents

1. Personal Photo

2. A copy of the passport, valid for a minimum of six months.

3. A letter from the educational institution.

Conditions you need to fulfil

Submitting a letter describing the study or training program and its duration from the host organisation.

Cost

30-day visa fee: Dh200

60-day visa fee: Dh300

180-day visa fee: Dh400

In addition to the value-added tax (5%).



Financial guarantees:

Security amount: Dh1,000

Warranty service fee: Dh20

Fee for collection and return of the guarantee: Dh40



Additional fees (if the sponsored person is inside the country):

Knowledge dirham: Dh10

Innovation dirham: Dh10

Fee inside the country: Dh500

Note: The total amount of the visa may vary depending on the circumstances surrounding the sponsored person or for other reasons that may affect the cost.

9. Patient visa/medical visa for single or multiple trips – 90 or 180 days

Sponsor: Recognised medical facilities

Foreign patients can enter the UAE for treatment under the sponsorship of the medical establishment where they would be seeking treatment.

Conditions you need to fulfil

1. Submitting a certified medical report and a letter from the hosting entity stating the reasons for visiting.

2. Fulfillment of the prescribed financial guarantee.

3. If an entry visa is granted to a companion for treatment, the companion must enter the country with the patient. The companion must hold an entry visa similar to the patient’s entry visa (single or multiple trips). The extension of the companion is not made unless the patient’s entry visa is extended. In all cases, the beneficiary must have health insurance and submit the prescribed financial guarantee.

Required documents

1. A personal photo.

2. A passport copy, valid for at least six months.

3. Medical report.

10. Patient companion visa for single or multi-trips

Sponsor: Recognised medical facilities

The patient can also be accompanied by a family member or caregiver, who would need to apply for a ‘patient companion entry permit’. Conditions you need to fulfil:

Required documents

• Patient’s passport copy

• A letter from a registered hospital explaining reasons of visit

• Patient’s health insurance

• Financial security.

Sponsor: Self-sponsored

GCC residents and their companions need to apply online for a visa to enter the UAE. The visa is valid for 30 days and is extendable once for 30 days.

Conditions you need to fulfil

• eVisa will be sent to you to your registered email address once your application is approved.

• Application for GCC expatriate residents and companions travelling with GCC citizens will not be approved if the sponsor is not travelling along with them.

• GCC residents’ entry permit is valid for 30 days from the date of issue and they are allowed to stay for 30 days from the date of entry. The visa is extendable once, for 30 days.

• Entry permit for companions travelling with GCC citizens is valid for 60 days from the date of issue and they are allowed to stay for 60 days from the date of entry. The visa is extendable once for 60 days.

• Upon arrival, if the GCC residence visa is found to be expired or cancelled, he or she will not be granted entry.

• If the profession of the GCC resident is found to be changed after the issuance of his or entry permit, the entry permit holder will not be granted entry.

• GCC residency must be valid for at least three months from the arrival date.

• The passport of GCC residents must be valid at least three months from the arrival date.

Required documents