Dubai: Citizens of over 80 countries are eligible for visa-free entry into the UAE, but did you know that even if you do not hold a passport from one of these countries, you may still be eligible for a visa on arrival if you meet other conditions?

Indian citizens holding a normal passport are eligible for a 14-day visa on arrival if they meet certain criteria. Here is all you need to know.

Who gets the 14-Day visa on arrival?

A 14-day visa on arrival is available to Indian citizens holding a normal passport and either:

• a visit visa issued by the US or,

• a green card issued by the US or,

• a residence visa issued by the UK or,

• a residence visa issued by the EU,



… provided that the visa or the green card is valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in the UAE. Your passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry into the UAE.

Can I apply for the visa in advance?

Indian citizens eligible for visa on arrival have the option to apply for the visa online in advance.

The service is provided by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) through its online portal – smartservices.icp.gov.ae. In the service description, the website states: “The main benefit of this service is that if you issue it before you arrive to the UAE, you don't need to stand in line at the airport to issue your on arrival visa as it is with you already.”

Steps:



1. Go to the website - smartservices.icp.gov.ae and click on ‘Public Visa Services’ on the menu tab.

2. Next, look for the service, ‘Issue Entry Permit For Holders Of Special Visas’, and click on the start service button.

3. Fill in the application, with the following details:

• Your full name.

• Your preferred language.

• The department from which you want to issue the visa (this will not affect your point of entry).

• Current nationality

• Occupation

• Date of birth, place of birth and gender.

• Passport issue place and country.

• Passport number and type.

• Passport issue and expiry date.

• Religion and marital status.

• Qualification.

• Email address



4. Next, enter your UAE address – this could be a hotel address or a residential address, if you are staying with friends or relatives.



5. Enter your ‘special visa information’ – which is details regarding your entry permit, visit visa or green card.

• Select the visa type from the drop down menu.

• Enter the residence permit/visa/green card issue and expiry.

• Click ‘next’.



6. Upload your passport copy and EU,US, UK visit visa and residence permit.

How to extend the visa on arrival?

According to the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this 14-day visa on arrival can be extended for another 14 days.

If you want to extend your visa in Dubai, you will have to apply for the extension through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFAD).

For Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the immigration authority that will issue the extended visa is ICP.

To extend the visa, you can either go to a registered typing centre, or an Amer centre, which is a service centre that processes tourist and residence visas on behalf of GDRFAD.

To find the list of Amer Centres locations in Dubai, visit this link here: https://www.gdrfad.gov.ae/en/customer-happiness-centers# and authorised typing offices in each emirate, visit this link: https://icp.gov.ae/en/typing-offices/

Cost for online application