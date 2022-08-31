Dubai: If you are an Indian citizen with a US visa, Green Card or have UK or EU (European Union) residency, you are eligible for visa on arrival and can stay in the UAE for 14 days. However, if you want to stay a little longer, what are your options for extending the visa?

Firstly, it is important to understand that extending a visa is a different process compared to applying for a new visa. While extending your visa only gives you the chance to extend your stay for another 14 days, applying for a new visa provides you with multiple options to extend your stay, from 30 days up to 90 days. If you wish to make a fresh application for a new visa to extend your stay, read our detailed guide here .

However, if you simply wish to extend your stay for another 14 days, you can apply for a visa extension with the immigration authorities in the Emirate.

Who gets the 14-day visa on arrival? Indian citizens holding a normal passport and either:

1. A visit visa issued by the US or;

2. A Green Card issued by the US or;

3. A residence visa issued by the UK or;

4. A residence visa issued by the EU

…get a 14-day visa on arrival.

It is important to note that the visa or Green Card issued by the US should be valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in the UAE .

How to extend a 14-day visa on arrival

According to Bujair Mangalangattu, Supervisor at Deira Travel and Tourist Agency, applying for an extension for the on-arrival visa can be done by visiting the immigration counter at the airport where you landed.

You can also apply for the extension through an Amer Centre, if you were issued the visa at Dubai International Airport. Amer Centre, which is a service centre that processes tourist and residence visas for Dubai’s immigration authority - the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

To apply for an extension, here are the steps you will need to follow:

Head to one of the Amer Centres closest to you. To find the list of Amer Centres locations in Dubai, visit this link here: https://www.gdrfad.gov.ae/en/customer-happiness-centers# Go to the reception and ask for the application for extending the entry permit for Indians holding a Green Card or holding a UK or EU residence. Submit your passport for the details of your entry. Pay the fees for the service and submit the application.

After you are done with the application, you will receive a text message on your registered phone number confirming that your application is being processed and it will update you about the status of your application.

Cost