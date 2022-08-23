Dubai: Planning to visit the UAE sometime soon? Nationals of over 73 countries and territories do not need a pre-arranged visa to enter the UAE.
According to information provided by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai and UAE-based airlines, passengers who hold a passport issued by the following countries and territories are eligible for various types of visas on arrival – from a 14-day visa all the way up to a 180-day visa.
30-day visit eligibility
If you are a passport holder of any of the following countries or territories, you do not need to apply in advance for a UAE visa to visit the UAE. According to UAE-based airlines like Etihad, Emirates and flydubai, once you land in the UAE, you need to simply make your way to the Immigration department at the airport, where your passport will be stamped with a 30 day visit visa, free of charge.
1. Andorra
2. Australia
3. Brunei
4. Canada
5. China
6. Hong Kong, China
7. Japan
8. Kazakhstan
9. Macau, China
10. Malaysia
11. Mauritius
12. Monaco
13. New Zealand
14. Republic of Ireland
15. San Marino
16. Singapore
17. Ukraine
18. United Kingdom and Northern Ireland
19. United States of America
20. Vatican City
90-day visit eligibility
If you have a passport issued by any of the following countries or territories, your passport will be stamped with a multiple entry 90 day visit visa, which is valid for six months from the date of issue, and for a stay of 90 days in total.
1. Argentina
2. Austria
3. Bahamas Islands
4. Barbados
5. Belgium
6. Brazil
7. Bulgaria
8. Chile
9. Colombia
10. Costa Rica
11. Croatia
12. Cyprus
13. Czech Republic
14. Denmark
15. El Salvador
16. Estonia
17. Finland
18. France
19. Germany
20. Greece
21. Honduras
22. Hungary
23. Iceland
24. Italy
25. Kiribati
26. Latvia
27. Liechtenstein
28. Lithuania
29. Luxembourg
30. Maldives
31. Malta
32. Montenegro
33. Nauru
34. Netherlands
35. Norway
36. Paraguay
37. Peru
38. Poland
39. Portugal
40. Romania
41. Russian Federation
42. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
43. San Marino
44. Serbia
45. Seychelles
46. Slovakia
47. Slovenia
48. Solomon Islands
49. South Korea
50. Spain
51. Sweden
52. Switzerland
53. Uruguay
This visa is issued free of charge.
180-day visit eligibility
If you hold a Mexican passport, you are eligible for a multiple entry 180 day visit visa, which is valid for six months from the date of issue, and for a stay of 180 days in total.
14-day visa on arrival
Indian citizens holding a normal passport and either:
1. a visit visa issued by the US or
2. a Green Card issued by the US or
3. a residence visa issued by the UK or
4. a residence visa issued by the EU
can obtain a visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 14 days provided that the visas or the Green Card is valid for at least six months from the date of arrival into the UAE.
How much does the visa cost?
According to Bujair Mangalangattu, Supervisor at Deira Travel and Tourist Agency, these visas cost Dh144 and are also extendable.
While applying for an extension for the on-arrival visa can be done by visiting the immigration counter at the airport, you can also apply for a new visa once your extension is coming to an end.
How to extend a visa on arrival
"If you want to stay for a longer duration, you can apply for a new visa through a travel agent," Subair Valappil, Senior Manager of Inbound operations at Regal Tourism LLC, told Gulf News.
The new visa can be applied for a period of 30 days or 90 days.
"While the extension you apply for is the same visa, which will have the same visa number, when you apply for a new visa, you will receive a fresh entry permit," Valappil explained.
To know more about the cost of a visit visa and the application process, read our detailed guide here.
Pre-arranged visa
If you do not fall under any of the categories listed above, you can apply for a pre-arranged UAE visit visa, either through the airlines that you are travelling with, or through a travel agency or the hotel where you will be staying. Visit visas are currently issued for a duration of 30 days or 90 days. However, the UAE has announced that 60-day visit visas will also be issued soon.