30-day visit eligibility

If you are a passport holder of any of the following countries or territories, you do not need to apply in advance for a UAE visa to visit the UAE. According to UAE-based airlines like Etihad, Emirates and flydubai, once you land in the UAE, you need to simply make your way to the Immigration department at the airport, where your passport will be stamped with a 30 day visit visa, free of charge.

1. Andorra

2. Australia

3. Brunei

4. Canada

5. China

6. Hong Kong, China

7. Japan

8. Kazakhstan

9. Macau, China

10. Malaysia

11. Mauritius

12. Monaco

13. New Zealand

14. Republic of Ireland

15. San Marino

16. Singapore

17. Ukraine

18. United Kingdom and Northern Ireland

19. United States of America

20. Vatican City

90-day visit eligibility

If you have a passport issued by any of the following countries or territories, your passport will be stamped with a multiple entry 90 day visit visa, which is valid for six months from the date of issue, and for a stay of 90 days in total.

1. Argentina

2. Austria

3. Bahamas Islands

4. Barbados

5. Belgium

6. Brazil

7. Bulgaria

8. Chile

9. Colombia

10. Costa Rica

11. Croatia

12. Cyprus

13. Czech Republic

14. Denmark

15. El Salvador

16. Estonia

17. Finland

18. France

19. Germany

20. Greece

21. Honduras

22. Hungary

23. Iceland

24. Italy

25. Kiribati

26. Latvia

27. Liechtenstein

28. Lithuania

29. Luxembourg

30. Maldives

31. Malta

32. Montenegro

33. Nauru

34. Netherlands

35. Norway

36. Paraguay

37. Peru

38. Poland

39. Portugal

40. Romania

41. Russian Federation

42. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

43. San Marino

44. Serbia

45. Seychelles

46. Slovakia

47. Slovenia

48. Solomon Islands

49. South Korea

50. Spain

51. Sweden

52. Switzerland

53. Uruguay

This visa is issued free of charge.

180-day visit eligibility

If you hold a Mexican passport, you are eligible for a multiple entry 180 day visit visa, which is valid for six months from the date of issue, and for a stay of 180 days in total.

14-day visa on arrival

Indian citizens holding a normal passport and either:

1. a visit visa issued by the US or

2. a Green Card issued by the US or

3. a residence visa issued by the UK or

4. a residence visa issued by the EU

can obtain a visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 14 days provided that the visas or the Green Card is valid for at least six months from the date of arrival into the UAE.

How much does the visa cost?

According to Bujair Mangalangattu, Supervisor at Deira Travel and Tourist Agency, these visas cost Dh144 and are also extendable.

Bujair Mangalangattu Supervisor at Deira Travel and Tourist Agency

While applying for an extension for the on-arrival visa can be done by visiting the immigration counter at the airport, you can also apply for a new visa once your extension is coming to an end.

How to extend a visa on arrival

"If you want to stay for a longer duration, you can apply for a new visa through a travel agent," Subair Valappil, Senior Manager of Inbound operations at Regal Tourism LLC, told Gulf News.

Subair Valappil Senior Manager of Inbound operations at Regal Tourism LLC

The new visa can be applied for a period of 30 days or 90 days.

"While the extension you apply for is the same visa, which will have the same visa number, when you apply for a new visa, you will receive a fresh entry permit," Valappil explained.

To know more about the cost of a visit visa and the application process, read our detailed guide here.

