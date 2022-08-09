Dubai: If you are not ready to go back home and want to explore the UAE for a little longer before the summer break ends, you may be wondering what you can do about your tourist visa that is about to expire.

Tourists in the UAE can extend their stay in the UAE by applying for a visa extension through travel agencies or immigration authorities in the UAE.

Here is all you need to know about the tourist visa extension process in the UAE.

How long is a UAE tourist visa for?

Depending on the duration of your visa, you can stay in the UAE for 30 or 90 days. The UAE also recently announced the five-year multiple entry tourist visa, which has its own requirements and regulations on how long you can stay in the UAE for each visit.

The information provided below is for the 30- and 90-day visas.

Can I extend my stay in the UAE?

According to Nissar Pattambi, managing partner at Mihran Tours and Travels, the 30-day or 90-day tourist visa visa can be extended for 30 days, twice. This means that if you were in the UAE on a 30-day visa, you can extend it twice, giving you the option of a total stay for 90 days – 30 days on the original visa, and two extensions of 30 days each.

Where do I apply for the extension?

To apply for the tourist visa extension, you can choose the following options:

1. Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP)

You can apply for the extension online through the ICP website be following these steps:

- Visit https://smartservices.icp.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/guest/index.html#/onArrivalVisaDashboard

- To extend your visa, you will have the option to enter your tourist visa information in three ways:



• Passport information

• Visa file number - you can find the visa file number on your tourist e-visa document.

• Unified number (UID)



- Make the payment as per your extension request.

- You will receive the extended visa, if approved, through an email notification.

2. Amer centre

If your visa was issued in Dubai, you can visit an Amer centre, which processes all visa requests in Dubai. You would need to take a copy of your original visa along with your passport. Once you have made the payment your application will be processes.

3. Typing centre

There are also several typing centres in the UAE that are registered to process visa applications. You can apply for the visa extension through any of these centres.

4. Travel agency

You can also apply for the extension through a travel and tourism agency in the UAE.

"You can do it from any travel agency in the UAE. The tourist doesn't need to use the same agency that issued the visa,” Pattambi said.

Tourist visa extension cost: According to Pattambi, this is the cost for extending a tourist visa:

• 30 days extension – around Dh900

• 90 days extension – average cost around Dh1,200



When should I extend my tourist visa?

"If you plan to extend your tourist visa, you must do it before your current tourist visa expires. If you fail to do this, you will incur overstaying fines in the UAE. Therefore, you should check the expiry date of your tourist visa on your entry permit to avoid this," Adnan Khan, marketing executive at Siddique Haider Corporate Services Provide, said.

He advised applicants to apply for the extension at least seven days before the date of expiry.

What documents do I provide for tourist visa extension?

According to Khan, here are the documents you should provide:

• Previous tourist visa copy

• Passport copy

• Clear passport size photo