Dubai: Job seekers coming to the UAE will soon be able to take advantage of a visit visa designed specifically for them, allowing them to come to the UAE without the need to have a host or sponsor who issues the visa.
The new type of entry permit, to ‘explore job opportunities’ was announced by the UAE government in April this year. The decision is expected to come into effect in September.
What is the jobseeker’s visa and who is eligible? Here are the details announced so far.
60-day validity
According to the announcement by the UAE government, the new visas that were announced – which includes the visa to explore job opportunities – have the following features:
1. Require no host or sponsor
2. Offer more flexibility, multiple-entry options
3. 60 days validity
4. One unified platform to apply through
While details of the platform for application have not yet been announced, the validity of the visa for 60 days is double the duration of regular one-month visit visas.
Who is eligible?
As per the cabinet announcement, the job exploration entry visa is aimed at attracting young talent and skilled professionals to explore job opportunities available in the UAE.
The visa will be granted to:
• Those classified in the first, second or third skill level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).
• Fresh graduates of the top 500 universities in the world.
The minimum educational level of the applicant should be a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent.