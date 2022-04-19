Dubai: The new entry and residency scheme for foreigners in UAE will be active as of September this year.

The UAE cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the executive regulations of the Federal Decree-Law on Entry and Residence of Foreigners aimed at strengthening the UAE position as an ideal destination to live, work and invest.

The new visa rules were announced yesterday.

Ali Mohammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, said the new executive regulations provide comprehensive information on the types and conditions of entry visas and residence permits.

“The new rules will support sustainable development and the economic diversity policy in the country by attracting skilled workers, talents, professionals, specialists and experts,” said Al Shamsi.

The new model, in some cases, allows people who enter as visitors to stay for 60 days rather than 30 days at present.

Parents can sponsor their male children until the age of 25, up from 18, allowing them to remain in the UAE after school and university.

Al Shamsi said the new rules have different residencies and new categories to attract investors, entrepreneurs, high skilled workers, outstanding students, frontliners and others.

“The new scheme will ease procedures, adding new advantages and end the link between residency and the work sponsor and enhance quality of life,” he added.

Green visa

Al Shamsi said the new system will have a new generation of residencies in the country like the green visa that will provide five years of residency for skilled employees, without a sponsor or employer.

The green visa allows the holder to bring his or her family members as well as six months grace period after the residency expires or is canceled.

The green residency has three types. The first is for skilled workers, while the second is for freelancers and self-employed individuals. The third is for investors to establish or participate in commercial activities. It replaces the previous residence that was valid for two years only.

“The cabinet was keen to enhance family stability for residents and the new rules add new benefits for family members. Children of determination are granted a residence permit, regardless of their age,” Al Shamsi added.