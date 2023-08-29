Dubai: When faced with a difficult situation like the death of a family member or loved one, it is extremely important to know how you can complete the necessary formalities. Here is a guide on how to register a death in the UAE.

Step 1: Report the death

To report a death outside a hospital, immediately call the police on 999 from anywhere in the UAE and inform them about the incident. The police will fill out an initial death report and move the deceased to the government morgue.

In case of death in a hospital, the authorities will fill out the initial death report and move the deceased to the government morgue. The authorities at the morgue will issue a death certificate declaration.

The death certificate declaration will need to be stamped by the police after which they will issue a no objection certificate (NOC). Separate NOCs might be needed for releasing the body, for embalming at the mortuary and if you wish to transport the deceased to his or her home country.

Step 2: Apply for a death certificate through health authority

Once you have received the NOC from the police, you will need to apply for a death certificate through the health authority in the emirate. This could be the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DOH) or the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP)

Dubai Health Authority

If the death happens at a DHA hospital, you will receive the death certificate directly from the hospital. However, if the death occurs at a private hospital or at home, you would need to call the DHA hotline on 800 342.

Select your preferred language and then select option ‘2’ from the menu (health regulations). The call centre agent will then guide you with the process of getting the death certificate issued.

Abu Dhabi Department of Health

To apply for a death certificate in Abu Dhabi, you can use the Abu Dhabi government services platform – Tamm.

• Visit https://www.tamm.abudhabi/en/life-events/individual/DeceasedInheritance/Deceased/RequesttoManageDeathCertificate

• Click on ‘Start’.

• Log in using your UAE Pass.

• Register yourself as an individual by selecting ‘individual’ and confirming that your personal details are accurate (these details will be automatically filled in when logging in using your UAE Pass).

• On the dashboard, select ‘Request for Issuing Death Certificate’.

• Enter the deceased’s registration number (Qaid number) and date of birth.

• Click on ‘Validate’.

• Attach the required documents and review the application details.

• Click on ‘Request certificate’.

• Select the language (Arabic or English or both) that you wish the certificate to be issued in and the address details for it to be delivered.

• Make the payment for the service.

Cost: Dh50

Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP)

• Visit mohap.gov.ae and click on ‘Services’.

• Click on ‘Individual services’ or use the search bar to find and select ‘Issue of a death certificate’.

• Click ‘Start service’.

• Log in using your UAE Pass

• Under the tab ‘death certificates’ select ‘issue of a death certificate’.

• Find the certificate details using the deceased’s registration number (Qaid number) and date of birth.

• Click on ‘Search’.

• Attach the required documents and review the application details.

• Click on ‘Request certificate’.

• Select the language (Arabic or English or both) that you wish the certificate to be issued in and the address details for it to be delivered.

• Make the payment for the service.

According to MOHAP, your application will be processed within one working day.

You can also call MOHAP on 800 111 11 or email on info@mohap.gov.ae

Cost: Dh60

Step 3: Have the death certificate attested by MOFA

The next step is to get the death certificate attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). You can get the attestation done online, directly through the Ministry’s website or through an attestation service provider. This is important, especially if you wish to fly the deceased’s body to their home country, for the final rites.

Step 4: Get visa cancelled

You will then need to take these documents to the Department of Naturalisation and Residency of the emirate of residence, to cancel the visa. According to the official UAE government website, u.ae, the process for registering a death might vary from emirate to emirate and depending on the religion and the residential status of the deceased.

Step 5: Final rites

It is also important to contact the embassy or consulate of the deceased’s country in the UAE and inform them about the person’s death. According to u.ae, deceased expatriates may be cremated or buried in the UAE or their bodies may be sent to their home countries, on showing the required documents.