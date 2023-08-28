Dubai: Having a hard time fitting your gym sessions into your daily routine? What if you could just visit a gym next to the Metro station you use every day? If you are a regular public transport user in Dubai, there is an easy way to incorporate a fitness regimen into your schedule.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) provides public transport users with a comprehensive list of the closest parks, gyms, football fields and tennis courts near public transportation stations in the emirate.

You can easily access this list online through the RTA website - rta.ae, or you can go to a self-service information kiosk available at Dubai Metro or Dubai Tram Stations.

How to find the nearest fitness spaces

1. Through the RTA website

Visit - https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/promotion/ptd-health-map and click on ‘Read more’.



You will see a detailed list pop up, where you can go to the Metro, tram or bus station that you frequently visit. The document will then list out the fitness and health centre nearby.

2. Scan QR code at the public transport station

If you are already at a public transport station, here is how you can find the nearest fitness centre:

• If you are at a Dubai Metro or Dubai Tram station, go to an information kiosk. It will have the label ‘How can we help you?’

• Next, on the screen, tap on ‘What’s New’, and tap on ‘About Metro’.

• Scan the Quick Response (QR) Code on the screen and once that is done, you will get a complete list of parks, basketball courts, football fields and other such facilities near you.

Plan your trip with the S’hail app

Some of the fitness places may not always be within walking distance, so you may need to take a bus or taxi there. The easiest way to find out whether or not you have a bus available in the area or even how long it may take to walk to a fitness centre nearby, you can use the S’hail app.

The app is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery.