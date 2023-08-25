Dubai: Do you need to have a UAE driver’s licence to buy a car in the UAE? What happens if you can afford to buy a car but don’t have your licence yet?

When it comes to buying a car under your name in the UAE, there are many aspects you have to consider, specifically when it comes to the car’s registration and insurance.

Gulf News spoke to two experts to find out what the rules are.

For car registration, you need a traffic file

According to Qaiser Abbas, co-founder of Dubai-based car dealership Expat Car Buyers, you would need to have a valid Emirates ID and a traffic file open in your emirate of residence in order to buy a car.

“It is possible to buy a car in the UAE without a driver’s licence, all you need is a valid Emirates ID, and Traffic Code (TC) Number, which is also known as a traffic file,” he said.

“You first need to open a traffic file in the emirate you are living in. For example, if you live in Dubai, you must visit a Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) customer service centre and request to open a traffic file.”

If you reside in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah or Fujairah, you can open a traffic file through the local police authority’s traffic department in the emirate or do it online through the Ministry of Interior’s mobile app – ‘MOI UAE’.

The cost for opening a traffic file in Dubai is around Dh200.

If you are currently learning how to drive at a driving school in the UAE, you would automatically have a traffic file opened under your name.

Car insurance needs a driver’s licence

The next step that you need to complete is to get an insurance for your car, for which a driving licence is a required document, according to Hitesh Motwani, the chief marketing officer at InsuranceMarket.ae. However, this does not necessarily have to be a hurdle in the process of buying a car if you don’t have a driving licence yourself.

“Generally, in Dubai and throughout the UAE, possessing a valid driver’s licence is a fundamental requirement to get car insurance. The reason behind this is simple – insurers need to be assured that the person seeking to insure their vehicle is legally permitted to drive in the country. If you don't have a licence, it indicates you’re not legally allowed to drive, hence insurers typically won't cover a risk associated with an unlicensed driver. However, if you're buying insurance for someone else to drive the car (like a family member or a hired driver), that individual’s valid licence would be necessary,” he said.

Penalty for driving an uninsured vehicle Dh 500 fine.

Four black points.

Seven day vehicle impoundment.

Documents required for vehicle insurance

According Motwani, if you have hired a driver and you intend to insure the vehicle primarily under their operation, the driver’s valid UAE driving licence would need to be submitted.