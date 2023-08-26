Dubai: If it is the first time you are using the Dubai Tram, make sure you validate your nol card or you could end up with a fine of Dh200. When using the Dubai Tram, you will not find the regular nol card readers with turnstiles, that you see at Metro stations. Instead, you would need to go to the nol card ‘validator machine’, which is orange and white, with a big ‘tap here’ label.
This is where you would need to pay for the tram trip that you are about to take. Failing to do so will lead to you being fined.
How do I validate my nol card on the Dubai Tram?
Tap your card on the nol validator machine. Remove your card once the message on the screen reads ‘check-in successful’. The screen will show you the trip amount (Dh3) as well as the remaining balance on your nol card.
Once you have completed your trip, make sure you once again validate your nol ticket or card at the nol validator machine before you exit the Tram station.
Five Dubai Tram violations that can cost you a Dh200 fine
Apart from not validating your nol card, there are five other violations on the Dubai Tram that can cost you a Dh200 fine:
1. Failure to present the nol card upon request.
2. Using a card designated for others.
3. Using an expired card.
4. Using an invalid card.
5. Selling nol cards without prior permission from RTA.
Dubai Tram timings:
As per RTA, here are the operating hours for the Dubai Tram:
• Monday to Saturday – Every day from 6am to 1am, the next day.
• Sunday – 9am to 1am, the next day.
2. Jumeirah Lake Towers Tram Station is connected to DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) Metro Station.
If you are driving in certain areas of Dubai which have a tram link, it is important to understand and follow tram-related road signs and traffic signals. Otherwise, you may end up paying fines of up to Dh5,000. Click here to understand the road signs near the Dubai Tram, to avoid fines.