How do I validate my nol card on the Dubai Tram?

Tap your card on the nol validator machine. Remove your card once the message on the screen reads ‘check-in successful’. The screen will show you the trip amount (Dh3) as well as the remaining balance on your nol card.

Once you have completed your trip, make sure you once again validate your nol ticket or card at the nol validator machine before you exit the Tram station.

Five Dubai Tram violations that can cost you a Dh200 fine

Apart from not validating your nol card, there are five other violations on the Dubai Tram that can cost you a Dh200 fine:

1. Failure to present the nol card upon request.

2. Using a card designated for others.

3. Using an expired card.

4. Using an invalid card.

5. Selling nol cards without prior permission from RTA.

Dubai Tram timings:

As per RTA, here are the operating hours for the Dubai Tram:

• Monday to Saturday – Every day from 6am to 1am, the next day.

• Sunday – 9am to 1am, the next day.

Dubai Tram stations connected to the Dubai Metro 1. Dubai Marina Tram Station is connected to SOBHA REALTY Metro Station.

2. Jumeirah Lake Towers Tram Station is connected to DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) Metro Station.