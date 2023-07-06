Dubai: Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Lake Towers are two of the most popular neighbourhoods in Dubai, and the easiest way to explore this area is on the Dubai Tram. If you are unfamiliar with it or have never used it, you can easily board the Tram from two Dubai Metro stations that connect with it.

Here are the details.

Tram stations that are accessible from the Dubai Metro

According to a recent Instagram post by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), there are two Dubai Metro stations connected with the Dubai Tram. These are:

1. SOBHA REALTY Metro Station (R36 in the map below) is connected to the Dubai Marina Tram Station (05).

2. DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) Metro Station (R37) is connected to Jumeirah Lake Towers Tram Station (03).

Both of these Dubai Metro stations are on the Red Line route and have footbridges which provide a direct link to the two adjacent Tram stations.

Image Credit: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) official website - rta.ae

Dh 3 The fare for a single tram trip

How can I then use the Palm Monorail?

Another location popular among visitors is Palm Jumeirah, which you can also explore through another dedicated public transport option – the Palm Monorail.

While the Monorail is not directly connected to the Dubai Metro, it is linked to the Dubai Tram via a footbridge from the Palm Jumeirah station. The walk will take approximately 10 minutes, after which you will reach the first station on the Palm Monorail - Palm Gateway station.

What is the Palm Monorail?

The Palm Monorail is a 5.5 km line, and the only public transportation system in Palm Jumeirah for residents, visitors and tourists.

It connects visitors and residents from the Gateway Station at the entry of the Palm Jumeirah, to Golden Mile Galleria, Al Ittihad Park, Nakheel Mall, and Atlantis Aquaventure station at the final stop of the journey.

How do I use the Palm Monorail?