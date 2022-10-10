Dubai: If you are driving in certain areas of Dubai which have a tram link, it is important to understand and follow tram-related road signs and traffic signals. Otherwise, you may end up paying fines of up to Dh5,000.

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) took to its social media channels to educate motorists about tram signals and the rules they need to follow. In its post on October 6, RTA stated that not only is it dangerous and illegal to cross or enter the lane that is designated for trams, it can also potentially cause a malfunction in the tram’s services.

In the past, motorists have misread or ignored tram traffic signals, resulting in collisions with the tram or other vehicles.

So, the next time you are walking across or driving through a tram railroad, keep an eye out for these road signs to avoid fines and protect yourself.

Seven tram traffic signs you should keep in mind

Here are some tram-related road signs that you should keep in mind, according to the RTA:

1. Stop - Do not enter the tram zone.

Source: rta.ae

The sign here tells you that you must stay out of the tram-only area.

2. Tram sign on a traffic signal - Red light means ‘stop’ as the tram is approaching from your left.

Source: rta.ae

If you see the red light on at a traffic signal, with the image of a tram track, it tells you that there are tram tracks to your left.

3. Tram sign on a traffic signal - Red light means ‘stop’ as the tram is approaching from your right.

Source: rta.ae

The sign here tells you there are tram tracks to your right. If the red light is on, you should stop and keep an eye out for the tram passing in front of you.

4. Keep your eyes on the road ahead.

Source: rta.ae

The sign indicates that there is a tram route ahead and to watch out for a tram passing in front of you.

5. Stop - Look left and right before you cross.

Source: rta.ae

This is a sign for pedestrians, which tells you that there may be a tram coming from the left or right.

6. Stop - Look left before you cross

Source: rta.ae Image Credit: Source: rta.ae

This sign is for pedestrians and tells you that there may be a tram coming from the left.

7. Stop - Look right before you cross.

Source: rta.ae Image Credit: rta.ae

Another sign for pedestrians, which tells you that there may be a tram coming from the right.

Dubai Tram fines

Here is a list of tram-related violations that you should watch out for: