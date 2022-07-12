Dubai: Have you ever driven up Jebel Jais and passed under a toll gate called ‘Aber’? If you have come across this toll gate while driving around Ras Al Khaimah, you may be wondering if you need to pay for it or register for an ‘Aber’ sticker or tag.

If you are confused about how ‘Aber’ works and whether visitors to Ras Al Khaimah need to pay for this toll gate, here is what you need to know.

What is Aber?

‘Aber’, which means open or clear pass, is Ras Al Khaimah’s multi-lane free-flow electronic tolling system (MLFF). This means the ‘Aber’ toll gate operates without toll booths, queuing barriers or gates. The ‘Aber’ toll gate system is operated by Ras Al Khaimah’s Public Services Department (PSD).

Do all vehicles need to pay for the Aber toll gate?

According to the ‘Aber’ toll-free number – 800 9898 - the ‘Aber’ toll gate system is only for trucks and heavy vehicles. The ‘Aber’ toll gate collects fees from trucks passing through Ras Al Khaimah.

Owners of trucks and heavy-duty vehicles will need to register for an ‘Aber’ tag online through the official website – aber.rak.ae or through the PSD main office.

For the Aber registration, the applicant must have their company’s details with them, such as licence number, email, and mobile number. The cost for issuing an ‘Aber’ tag is based on the number axles a truck has. An axle, is a type of rod that rotates the wheels and supports the car's weight.

After you have completed the registration and paid for the tag, you will then need to collect the ‘Aber’ tag from the PSD main office.

Where can I find the ‘Aber’ toll gates?

If you are driving to Ras Al Khaimah, you will find an ‘Aber’ gate in the following locations: